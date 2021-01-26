Iredell County reports 1 death, 108 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as case numbers plateau statewide

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 13,508 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday, an increase of 108 coronavirus cases since Monday.

Iredell County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 165.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 3,978 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon, becoming the first day in the month of January with fewer than 4,000 new cases in a single day. In total, 727,423 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,368. Statewide hospitalizations have been slowly decreasing over the last couple of weeks, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 8,533,507.

There have been 8,776 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 53 people hospitalized with coronavirus.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 13.3 percent on Monday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 14.9 percent. This is the first time that Iredell has reported a positivity rate under 15 percent in 2021.