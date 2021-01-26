Iredell County reports 1 death, 108 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as case numbers plateau statewide

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 13,508 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday, an increase of 108 coronavirus cases since Monday.
Iredell County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 165.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 3,978 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon, becoming the first day in the month of January with fewer than 4,000 new cases in a single day. In total, 727,423 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,368. Statewide hospitalizations have been slowly decreasing over the last couple of weeks, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 8,533,507.
There have been 8,776 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 53 people hospitalized with coronavirus.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 13.3 percent on Monday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 14.9 percent. This is the first time that Iredell has reported a positivity rate under 15 percent in 2021.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 3,148 infected. Next is 28625 with 2,940, 28677 with 2,821, and 28115 with 2,770.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 3,157 cases with 724 deaths, Rowan has 12,476 cases with 238 deaths, Cabarrus has 15,442 cases with 187 deaths, Catawba has 15,026 cases with 227 deaths, Wilkes has 5,148 cases with 90 deaths and Yadkin has 3,185 cases with 35 deaths.
Lincoln County has 7,550 cases and 43 deaths, Davie has 2,884 with 17 deaths and Alexander has 3,398 cases with 57 deaths.
On Jan. 21, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 86 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties.