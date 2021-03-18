Iredell County reports 1 COVID-19 death, 34 new cases on Thursday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,986 positive COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Thursday, an increase of 34 coronavirus cases since Wednesday.

Iredell County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Thursday, increasing the death toll to 207.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 2,004 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. In total, 891,314 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 995. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 10,900,126.

There have been 11,783 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 13 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 3.9 percent on Thursday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 5.6 percent.