Iredell County reports 1 COVID-19 death, 34 new cases on Thursday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,986 positive COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Thursday, an increase of 34 coronavirus cases since Wednesday.
Iredell County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Thursday, increasing the death toll to 207.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 2,004 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. In total, 891,314 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 995. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 10,900,126.
There have been 11,783 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 13 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 3.9 percent on Thursday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 5.6 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 4,092 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,572, 28677 with 3,512, and 28115 with 3,500.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 99,894 cases with 897 deaths, Rowan has 15,354 cases with 291 deaths, Cabarrus has 19,160 cases with 239 deaths, Catawba has 17,930 cases with 286 deaths, Wilkes has 6,188 cases with 104 deaths and Yadkin has 3,755 cases with 46 deaths.
Lincoln County has 9,105 cases and 77 deaths, Davie has 3,674 with 35 deaths and Alexander has 4,020 cases with 82 deaths.
On March 4, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories, making it one of just six counties in the state to be designated as having critical community spread.