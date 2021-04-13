Iredell County reports 1 COVID-19 death, 25 new cases Tuesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 17,792 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday, an increase of 105 coronavirus cases since last Friday. There is a reported increase of 25 cases Tuesday.

Iredell County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 213.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,364 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon. In total, 936,425 cases have been reported statewide.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,032. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 11,641,898.

There have been 12,305 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Iredell County, there are 11 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 8.3 percent on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 6.9 percent.