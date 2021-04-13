Iredell County reports 1 COVID-19 death, 25 new cases Tuesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 17,792 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday, an increase of 105 coronavirus cases since last Friday. There is a reported increase of 25 cases Tuesday.
Iredell County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 213.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,364 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon. In total, 936,425 cases have been reported statewide.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,032. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 11,641,898.
There have been 12,305 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 11 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 8.3 percent on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 6.9 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 4,348 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,721, 28677 with 3,647, and 28115 with 3,682.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 105,809 cases with 919 deaths, Rowan has 16,045 cases with 299 deaths, Cabarrus has 20,478 cases with 247 deaths, Catawba has 18,495 cases with 295 deaths, Wilkes has 6,414 cases with 108 deaths and Yadkin has 3,842 cases with 47 deaths.
Lincoln County has 9,512 cases and 80 deaths, Davie has 3,892 with 37 deaths and Alexander has 4,246 cases with 83 deaths.
On April 1, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell County was downgraded to Orange, the second-highest ranking. According to their charts, the county has reported an 8.0 percent positivity rate over the last 14 days.