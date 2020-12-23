Iredell County remains red in NCDHHS latest report with 180 cases, two deaths Wednesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,581 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 180 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.

The county also reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 103.

The county has now seen a death reported for eight consecutive days with only three days in the month of December being free of casualty. Forty Iredell County residents have died just this month.

On Tuesday afternoon, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.

Iredell remained in the red designation, meaning that community spread is still deemed to be at a critical level. The impact on hospitals has been upgraded from substantial to critical in the latest update.

The NCDHHS reported an increase of 5,609 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. Statewide, 494,511 cases have been reported.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,043. The total number of completed tests is 6,508,956.