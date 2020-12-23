Iredell County remains red in NCDHHS latest report with 180 cases, two deaths Wednesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,581 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 180 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.
The county also reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 103.
The county has now seen a death reported for eight consecutive days with only three days in the month of December being free of casualty. Forty Iredell County residents have died just this month.
On Tuesday afternoon, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained in the red designation, meaning that community spread is still deemed to be at a critical level. The impact on hospitals has been upgraded from substantial to critical in the latest update.
The NCDHHS reported an increase of 5,609 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. Statewide, 494,511 cases have been reported.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,043. The total number of completed tests is 6,508,956.
In Iredell County, there are 60 people hospitalized with coronavirus, no change from what was reported Tuesday.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 10.7 percent on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 16.5 percent. Only four of the other 99 counties in North Carolina have a higher positivity rate.
There have been 6,360 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28625 has had the most confirmed cases with 1,965 infected. Next is 28677 with 1,943, 28117 with 1,924, and 28115 with 1,647.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 57,755 cases with 514 deaths, Rowan has 8,201 cases with 160 deaths, Cabarrus has 10,158 cases with 128 deaths, Catawba has 10,197 cases with 136 deaths, Wilkes has 3,583 cases with 68 deaths and Yadkin has 2,204 cases with 24 deaths.
Lincoln County has 4,881 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,870 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 2,393 cases with 29 deaths.