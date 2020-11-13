Iredell County, NCDOT begin damage assessment as flood waters recede

Cars were able to drive over a mud-caked South Chipley Ford Road on Friday morning, but the damage from the previous day’s flooding was still evident.
Parts of broken trees had washed over the bridge that spans the South Yadkin River and were lodged in the guardrail. Debris from upstream had gathered in various places along what was normally the roughly 70-foot wide river. Vast expanses of pasture now more resembled marshes and swamps as the river continued to flow at a rapid pace on its journey east towards the Yadkin River in Rowan County.
This was a common scene all over northern Iredell on Friday as rivers and creeks continued to exceed their banks due to the heavy rainfall on Thursday morning.
According to Kent Greene, director of Iredell County Emergency Management, a total of 36 roads were flooded on Nov. 12 with seven of them, including South Chipley Ford Road, reporting total washouts at some point.
As of early Friday afternoon, only a handful remained impassable, all relating to various degrees of bridge damage. The bridges on Liberty Hill Road and Cattlemans Road were completely washed away by the raging waters.
The bridge near the northern end of Coolbrook Road, near Linney’s Mill Road, suffered some structural damage and some asphalt was dislodged. The bridge itself was still in place but the road was closed to traffic.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has three other road closures due to the flooding listed on their website, www.drivenc.gov.
They include Branton Road, also near Linney’s Mill Road, Hillsdale Road, between Oak Hollow Road and Cane Mill Lane, and Morgan Ford Road, near Myers Mill Road.
The website lists all five roads as remaining closed until Dec. 11, but has not offered a detailed estimate to county officials as to when they will reopen.
Based on preliminary readings by the United States Geological Survey, Iredell County experienced anywhere between 2 and 5 inches of rain on Thursday alone, with higher totals occurring in the northern half of Iredell. Couple that with the 6-plus inches that fell in Alexander County and it was a recipe for severe flooding.
Both of the bridges that Iredell County lost were built many decades ago, with the one on Liberty Hill Road being built in 1955 and the one on Cattlemans Road being constructed in 1961.
According to a press release from NCDOT, they had both been inspected in 2020.
The county also reported that four homes, along with one chicken house, were damaged by the flood waters.
The storm also did not deprive the residents of many Iredell County of their electricity. At its peak, only 90 customers countywide were without power, and as of Friday morning, that number was down to 55.
