Iredell County, NCDOT begin damage assessment as flood waters recede

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has three other road closures due to the flooding listed on their website, www.drivenc.gov.

They include Branton Road, also near Linney’s Mill Road, Hillsdale Road, between Oak Hollow Road and Cane Mill Lane, and Morgan Ford Road, near Myers Mill Road.

The website lists all five roads as remaining closed until Dec. 11, but has not offered a detailed estimate to county officials as to when they will reopen.

Based on preliminary readings by the United States Geological Survey, Iredell County experienced anywhere between 2 and 5 inches of rain on Thursday alone, with higher totals occurring in the northern half of Iredell. Couple that with the 6-plus inches that fell in Alexander County and it was a recipe for severe flooding.

Both of the bridges that Iredell County lost were built many decades ago, with the one on Liberty Hill Road being built in 1955 and the one on Cattlemans Road being constructed in 1961.

According to a press release from NCDOT, they had both been inspected in 2020.

The county also reported that four homes, along with one chicken house, were damaged by the flood waters.

The storm also did not deprive the residents of many Iredell County of their electricity. At its peak, only 90 customers countywide were without power, and as of Friday morning, that number was down to 55.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.