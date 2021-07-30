Iredell County Health Dept. encourages residents to get vaccinated in wake of recent COVID-19 spike

Back on May 14, Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order No. 215 was enacted, effectively ending a good portion of the COVID-19 protocols that had been put in place more than a year prior.

No more masking or social distancing requirements, just in time for summer. For many it was a sign of freedom.

At the time, the state of North Carolina had reached a modest threshold of vaccination with 46% of the population over the age of 18 having received both doses of the vaccine. Among the older population (65 and older), 75% of people had been fully vaccinated.

However, in the just over three months since that executive order went into effect, the rate of vaccinations both at the state and county level, saw a considerable drop off in first and second doses administered. In the nine weeks prior to and the week of the announcement, 25,773 Iredell County residents received their first dose of the vaccine. In the nine weeks fully reported since that announcement, just 7,301 residents have gotten their first dose.