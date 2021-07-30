Iredell County Health Dept. encourages residents to get vaccinated in wake of recent COVID-19 spike

Back on May 14, Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order No. 215 was enacted, effectively ending a good portion of the COVID-19 protocols that had been put in place more than a year prior.
No more masking or social distancing requirements, just in time for summer. For many it was a sign of freedom.
At the time, the state of North Carolina had reached a modest threshold of vaccination with 46% of the population over the age of 18 having received both doses of the vaccine. Among the older population (65 and older), 75% of people had been fully vaccinated.
However, in the just over three months since that executive order went into effect, the rate of vaccinations both at the state and county level, saw a considerable drop off in first and second doses administered. In the nine weeks prior to and the week of the announcement, 25,773 Iredell County residents received their first dose of the vaccine. In the nine weeks fully reported since that announcement, just 7,301 residents have gotten their first dose.
“Initially, demand for vaccines was so great it necessitated holding vaccine clinics a minimum of twice a week. At one point, we administered more than 2400 vaccines just in one day,” Meghan Kowalski, director of Community Relations for Iredell Health System, said. “Unfortunately, by late spring/early summer, we saw a significant decline in demand, so much so that we did not have enough appointments being scheduled to continue with public vaccination clinics. That drop in demand has continued.”
Now, with the more contagious delta variant of the COVID-19 virus becoming the more prevalent of the strains across the United States, a renewed push is being made to increase the vaccination rate in Iredell County to potentially avoid falling back into the same protocols that were lifted back in the spring.
“Research has suggested that individuals infected with the delta variant have 1,000 times more virus in their noses and throats compared to people infected with other variants,” Laurie Wilson of the Iredell County Health Department said. “This makes them much more contagious.”
According to data provided by the ICHD, the state currently estimates that 80% of new COVID-19 cases are caused by the delta variant. This has led to a 169% increase in reported coronavirus cases in Iredell County in July compared to June. Also, due to the high infectivity of the delta variant, the positive test rate in Iredell has risen from 3.6% to 7.4% in just the last couple of weeks.
The increase in the amount of cases has also led to an increase of hospitalizations with Iredell Memorial Hospital reporting that they had seen seven inpatients suffering with complications from COVID-19 when they had seen just two to four patients in recent weeks.
“COVID-19 vaccines are effective against severe disease and death from variants of the virus that causes COVID-19,” Wilson said. “When infections occur amongst vaccinated people, they tend to be mild.”
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 94% of new coronavirus cases and deaths that were reported between May 6 and July 11 were individuals that were not fully vaccinated. In nearly the same time period, May 6 to June 28, the NCDHHS reported that 98.7% of all of the hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were people that were unvaccinated.
At Iredell Memorial, all but one of the patients that have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 have been unvaccinated.
However, with the new variant beginning to infect more people, there are more and more people that are seeking out their first dose of the vaccine. According to the ICHD, they have seen a 212% increase in first doses administered in the last seven days compared to the prior seven. In the same time period, they have also seen a 172% increase in second doses taken.
“We continue to encourage all of our residents that are eligible to get vaccinated,” Wilson said. “It is the best COVID-19 mitigation strategy.”
To read more about the COVID-19 vaccines available in Iredell County, or to schedule an appointment, visit https://www.co.iredell.nc.us/1392/Iredell-County-COVID-19-Data.