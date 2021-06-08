Iredell County Health Department reports just 5 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 19,137 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday, an increase of five coronavirus cases since Monday.

Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 since last reported, keeping the death toll at 222.

According to the NCDHHS, 67,570 residents of Iredell County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly 37.0 percent of the total population. Of those, 62,953 residents, 35.0 percent, have received both doses of the vaccine.

In the entire state, 4,584,007 people, 44.0 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 4,184,563 people, 40.0 percent, have been fully vaccinated.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 299 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon. In total, 1,006,265 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 568. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last four months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13.

There have been 13,212 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.