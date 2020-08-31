Iredell County Health Department reports 29th COVID-19 death

On Monday, the Iredell County Health Department reported the 29th death due to coronavirus.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 47 since last Friday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Monday afternoon report showed 2,539 cases.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 162,491 cases as of Friday afternoon, an increase of 4,822 since last Friday’s update.

There have been 2,702 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 923. The total number of completed tests is 2,256,172.

In Iredell, 14 are currently hospitalized, and 2,056 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 440 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.

The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 965 cases.

The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,036 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 538.

The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 25,345 cases with 289 deaths, Rowan has 2,805 cases with 61 deaths, Cabarrus has 3,169 cases with 54 deaths, Catawba has 2,616 cases with 44 deaths, Wilkes has 1,026 cases with 22 deaths and Yadkin has 633 cases with seven deaths.