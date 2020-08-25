Iredell County Health Department reports 23rd COVID-19 death

Another person has died from coronoavirus, the Iredell County Health Department reported Tuesday afternoon.

It was the 23rd death due to COVID-19 in the county.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 27 since Monday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Tuesday afternoon report showed 2,391 cases, up from 2,364 reported Monday afternoon.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 157,741 cases as of Tuesday afternoon, an increase of 1,345 since Monday’s update.

There have been 2,570 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

The number of people hospitalized statewide increased from Monday’s 948 to 1,000. The total number of completed tests is 2,102,359.

In Iredell, 12 are currently hospitalized, and 1,912 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 444 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 14% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.

The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 912 cases.

The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 970 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 509.

The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 24,408 cases with 274 deaths, Rowan has 2,616 cases with 56 deaths, Cabarrus has 3,014 cases with 51 deaths, Catawba has 2,473 cases with 42 deaths, Wilkes has 994 cases with 20 deaths and Yadkin has 602 cases with seven deaths.

Lincoln County has 141 cases and 10 deaths, Davie has 464 with six deaths and Alexander has 374 cases with two deaths.