Iredell County Health Department recommends residents alter Thanksgiving plans amid COVID-19 spike

All across the country, health experts are urging Americans to alter, or completely cancel, their Thanksgiving gathering plans as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to set records nationwide. The Iredell County Health Department is no different.
With positive test rates in Iredell County above 8 percent, case numbers up 21 percent and hospitalizations increasing daily, the local health department is recommending residents celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with only those in your household.
“Science has shown that indoor gatherings increase the risk of transmission of COVID-19. The new Executive Order 176 this week seeks to limit indoor gatherings to 10 people in efforts to drive down North Carolina’s key COVID-19 metrics,” Laurie Wilson, public information officer for the ICHD, said. “As these cases increase, so does your loved one’s risk of developing serious complications from COVID-19 — or worse, not being with us for the next Thanksgiving celebration.”
Executive Order 176, issued by Gov. Roy Cooper, went into effect on Nov. 13 and will expire Dec. 4.
The ICHD does offer suggestions for those who plan on traveling, however. They recommend that, if you do travel, get tested for COVID-19 “three-to-four days” ahead of your travel day. They also gave a list of recommendations if one does choose to celebrate Thanksgiving with those outside your household:
- Have a small outdoor meal with family and friends who live in your community.
- Limit the number of guests.
- Have conversations with guests ahead of time to set expectations for celebrating together.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between use.
- If celebrating indoors, make sure to open windows.
- Limit the number of people in food preparation areas.
- Have guests bring their own food and drink.
- If sharing food, have one person serve food and use single-use options, like plastic utensils.
All of these health and safety recommendations come on the heels of Iredell County experiencing two of its worst single-day increases of COVID-19 last week, reporting 139 cases on Tuesday and 129 on Friday. By contrast, only 185 were reported for the entire week of Oct. 24-31.
“It is imperative that all residents adapt their holiday traditions and follow Executive Order 176,” Wilson said. “If they don’t, we anticipate having a surge in positive cases in the weeks following the Thanksgiving holiday.”
Wilson and the Iredell County Health Department cite the current spike in cases on some of the “fall festivities, Halloween parties and social gatherings” that have begun to take place throughout the community.
“While many of these activities are planned with virus precautions in mind, not all preventative measures are possible to uphold,” Wilson said. “Therefore, the risk of exposure increases.”
The Iredell County Health Department also reiterated the importance of mask wearing as the pandemic rages on, stating that all residents should wear a cloth face covering when out of their home.
“Research shows that the wearing of a cloth face covering can reduce the infection by 77% if exposed to someone with COVID-19, while social distancing can reduce the risk by 85%,” Wilson said. “It takes a combination of all virus prevention strategies to be effective: Social distancing, wearing a mask, limiting contact to less than 15 minutes, and frequent handwashing.
“Even then with the most vigilant virus protection efforts, it is difficult to fully prevent the spread,” she added.
Iredell County has already lost 11 residents in the month of November to COVID-19 complications, almost 20 percent of the total number of deaths for the entire pandemic in under three weeks.
“We are not out of the woods yet to go on with our lives as normal,” Wilson said. “This is a very serious and contagious virus that will take all of us working together to stay healthy.”
The Iredell County Health Department offers free testing every day of the week except Sunday at all Starmed locations. For more information, visit their website https://nc-iredellcounty.civicplus.com/1406/Community-Testing.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.