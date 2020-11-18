Iredell County Health Department recommends residents alter Thanksgiving plans amid COVID-19 spike

The Iredell County Health Department also reiterated the importance of mask wearing as the pandemic rages on, stating that all residents should wear a cloth face covering when out of their home.

“Research shows that the wearing of a cloth face covering can reduce the infection by 77% if exposed to someone with COVID-19, while social distancing can reduce the risk by 85%,” Wilson said. “It takes a combination of all virus prevention strategies to be effective: Social distancing, wearing a mask, limiting contact to less than 15 minutes, and frequent handwashing.

“Even then with the most vigilant virus protection efforts, it is difficult to fully prevent the spread,” she added.

Iredell County has already lost 11 residents in the month of November to COVID-19 complications, almost 20 percent of the total number of deaths for the entire pandemic in under three weeks.

“We are not out of the woods yet to go on with our lives as normal,” Wilson said. “This is a very serious and contagious virus that will take all of us working together to stay healthy.”

The Iredell County Health Department offers free testing every day of the week except Sunday at all Starmed locations. For more information, visit their website https://nc-iredellcounty.civicplus.com/1406/Community-Testing.

