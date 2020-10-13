Iredell County Dept of Health reports 34 new COVID-19 cases

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 34 since Monday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Tuesday afternoon report showed 3,485 COVID-19 cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 1,734 coronavirus cases Tuesday. Statewide, 234,481 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,103. The total number of completed tests is 3,437,598.
There have been 3,816 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 11 are currently hospitalized, and 3,009 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 388 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24, and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,369 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,422 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 693.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 30,607 cases with 367 deaths, Rowan has 3,776 cases with 107 deaths, Cabarrus has 4,428 cases with 82 deaths, Catawba has 3,663 cases with 55 deaths, Wilkes has 1,465 cases with 36 deaths and Yadkin has 845 cases with nine deaths.
Lincoln County has 2,020 cases and 16 deaths, Davie has 651 with six deaths and Alexander has 608 cases with eight deaths.
