Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Jan. 21-27

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 21-27. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 21
Christie Nicole Alexander, 34, of Sullivan Road, Statesville, obtaining property by false pretense, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Elizabeth Erin Briley, 36, of Barringer Drive, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jordan Blaine Fernandez, 30, of Salisbury, possession of Schedule I and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jan. 22
Andrew Linn Vanwert, 30, of Statesville Highway, Mooresville, secretly peeping into a room occupied by a female and possession of stolen goods, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Isaac Nathanael Caines, 27, of Wilson Lee Boulevard, Statesville, hit-and-run causing injury, $2,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Timothy Allan Braddock, 57, of Statesville Highway, Mooresville, eight counts of sex act by a substitute parent/custodian, $150,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Anthony Dewayne Daye, 37, of Charles Street, Statesville, safecracking and breaking and/or entering, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tashon Maluk Mock, 21, of Cherry Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jan. 23
James Daniel Gillis IV, 21, of Robbins, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Timothy Browning Gurley, 52, of Charlotte, larceny, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Nelson Balmore Valenzuela, 30, homeless, malicious conduct by a prisoner, $50,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Joey Yang, 30, of Connelly Springs, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Aaron Ladonta Harris, 42, of Winston-Salem, DWI $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jan. 24
Donovan Andrew White, 32, of Mocksville, two counts of breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle and one count of first-degree burglary, $50,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Tara Rose Shepherd, 32, of Jack Booe Road, Mooresville, habitual larceny, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jeremy James Wonell, 41, Charlotte, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jan. 25
Maurice Thompson, 48, of Darlene Lane, Harmony, two counts of malicious conduct by a prisoner and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, habitual misdemeanor assault and domestic violence protection order violation involving a deadly weapon, $370,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Randall Antonio Carr, 41, of Fourth Street, Statesville, trafficking heroin, $100,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Andrew Robert Watson, 25, of Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, parole violation, no bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Joshua Allen Arroyo, 28, of Ramblewood Lane, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Patrick Ladell Glenn Jr., 31, of Charlotte, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Natasha Joann England, 29, of Triplett Road, Cleveland, three counts of probation violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Kendra Lynne Achtyl, 24, of Buffalo, New York, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jan. 26
Anthony Labarca Jr., 59, of Digh Circle, Mooresville, fugitive from justice and probation violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Genesis Djamom Kerns, 21, of Clay Street, Statesville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Rashad Darrisaw, 30, of Charlotte, two counts of larceny and one count each of conspiracy to commit larceny and conspiracy, $18,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ronald Luis Johnson, 26, of Charlotte, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jan. 27
Isaac Eugene Norman, 38, of Sharpe Street, Mooresville, interfering with an electronic monitoring device and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $20,000 bond on the remaining charge, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Jeffrey Dean Brown, 40, of Dry Dock Loop, Mooresville, probation violation, $15,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Kristen Angelique Field-Myers, 40, of Lippard Street, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Sarah Elizabeth Moore, 38, of Duluth, Georgia, DWI, $3,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Crystal Susanne Yokeley, 47, of North Wilkesboro, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.