Iredell County COVID-19 death toll rises to 37

Two more Iredell County residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 37 deaths.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 13 since Wednesday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Tuesday afternoon report showed 2,969 COVID-19 cases.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 1,168 coronavirus cases Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon 195,549 cases were reported. On Monday, the NCDHHS reported 800 new cases since Sunday, one of the lowest increases in daily cases in weeks.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 905. The total number of completed tests is 2,824,929.

There have been 3,268 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, 17 are currently hospitalized, and 2,610 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 305 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.