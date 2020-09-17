Iredell County COVID-19 cases increase by 18, statewide cases increase by more than 1,500

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 18 since Wednesday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Thursday afternoon report showed 2,889 COVID-19 cases.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 189,576 cases Thursday, an increase of 1,552 since Wednesday.

There have been 3,180 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 894. The total number of completed tests is 2,714,175.

In Iredell, 16 are currently hospitalized, and 2,565 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 273 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.