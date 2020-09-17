Iredell County COVID-19 cases increase by 18, statewide cases increase by more than 1,500

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 18 since Wednesday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Thursday afternoon report showed 2,889 COVID-19 cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 189,576 cases Thursday, an increase of 1,552 since Wednesday.
There have been 3,180 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 894. The total number of completed tests is 2,714,175.
In Iredell, 16 are currently hospitalized, and 2,565 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 273 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,100 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,188 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 601.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 27,235 cases with 337 deaths, Rowan has 3,109 cases with 86 deaths, Cabarrus has 3,684 cases with 60 deaths, Catawba has 2,897 cases with 50 deaths, Wilkes has 1,134 cases with 31 deaths and Yadkin has 700 cases with seven deaths.
Lincoln County has 1,395 cases and 14 deaths, Davie has 522 with six deaths and Alexander has 475 cases with four deaths.
