Iredell County COVID-19 case numbers top 6,000

The Iredell County Health Department’s Wednesday afternoon report showed 6,033 COVID-19 cases with 121 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Iredell County.

The county also reported one additional death from COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing the death toll to 69.

Wednesday represents the fourth consecutive day that Iredell County has reported more than 100 cases in a single day.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 4,199 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. Statewide, 371,594 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,039, another new record for the state in that category. The total number of completed tests is 5,355,690.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 11.4 percent on Wednesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 11.3 percent.

There have been 5,366 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, 25 are currently hospitalized, and 4,791 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 1,148 are isolated at home.