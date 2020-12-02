Iredell County COVID-19 case numbers top 6,000

The Iredell County Health Department’s Wednesday afternoon report showed 6,033 COVID-19 cases with 121 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Iredell County.
The county also reported one additional death from COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing the death toll to 69.
Wednesday represents the fourth consecutive day that Iredell County has reported more than 100 cases in a single day.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 4,199 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. Statewide, 371,594 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,039, another new record for the state in that category. The total number of completed tests is 5,355,690.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 11.4 percent on Wednesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 11.3 percent.
There have been 5,366 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 25 are currently hospitalized, and 4,791 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 1,148 are isolated at home.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28625 has had the most confirmed cases with 1,383 infected. Next is 28677 with 1,325, 28117 with 1,281, and 28115 with 1,074.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 2,422 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 2,414 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 1,197.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 44,428 cases with 456 deaths, Rowan has 5,865 cases with 131 deaths, Cabarrus has 7,211 cases with 107 deaths, Catawba has 7,160 cases with 97 deaths, Wilkes has 2,768 cases with 51 deaths and Yadkin has 1,595 cases with 14 deaths.
Lincoln County has 3,572 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,293 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 1,679 cases with 17 deaths.
On Nov. 23, the NCDHHS also introduced a new “COVID-19 County Alert System” that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection. The map was updated Monday with Iredell still being listed as an orange county, denoting “substantial community spread”. However, five of the counties that border Iredell (Catawba, Davie, Yadkin, Wilkes and Alexander) were given the designation of red, which means that “critical community spread” is happening.
