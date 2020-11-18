Iredell County confirms 57th death from COVID-19, 69 new cases

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 57 on Wednesday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Wednesday afternoon report showed 4,954 COVID-19 cases.
The county also reported an additional death from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 57. This week alone, 12 people have now died from COVID-19.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 3,367 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. Statewide, 320,862 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
Wednesday represents the fifth time in the last eight days that North Carolina has reported more than 3,000 cases in a single day. Since Sunday, there have been 11,744 confirmed cases statewide.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,537. The total number of completed tests is 4,715,093.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 9.2 percent on Wednesday, an increase from Tuesday’s percentage. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 8.4 percent.
There have been 4,898 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 26 are currently hospitalized, and 4,152 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 719 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24, and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,973 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,986 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 995.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 39,166 cases with 425 deaths, Rowan has 5,002 cases with 125 deaths, Cabarrus has 6,042 cases with 101 deaths, Catawba has 5,901 cases with 74 deaths, Wilkes has 2,354 cases with 44 deaths and Yadkin has 1,294 cases with 12 deaths.
Lincoln County has 3,007 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,015 with 12 deaths and Alexander has 1,359 cases with 13 deaths.
