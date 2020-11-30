Iredell County Commissioners to consider I-SS request for $9M loan

A request from Iredell-Statesville School to improve the energy efficiency of all schools countywide will be considered by the Iredell County Board of Commissioners when they meet on Tuesday night.

The request, which is for the county to make a loan request to the Local Government Commission for $9 million, is being made so that I-SS can make improvements to the lighting and HVAC systems at all schools in the county.

Over the next 15 years, those improvements are projected to save the county, according to county documents, in excess of $11 million.

The board will also consider the adoption of the 2021 Public Transportation Program, slated to be budgeted at slightly more than $1.5 million.

Also being considered is a request from the Iredell County Board of Elections for a grant of more than $24,000 being provided by the State Board of Elections to provide a “hazard/thank you” bonus to the One Stop polling place officials.

There will also be motions to consider a pair of rezonings: 25.9 acres on Eagles Refuge Drive and 4.76 acres on West Memorial Highway.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. inside the commissioners’ meeting room in the Iredell County Government Center, 200 S. Center St. It will be open to the public as well as broadcasted on the county’s web site at www.co.iredell.nc.us.