 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County Commissioners to consider I-SS request for $9M loan
0 comments
top story

Iredell County Commissioners to consider I-SS request for $9M loan

  • 0
20191206_srl_news_commission_p1

The commissioners will meet in the Iredell County Government Center Tuesday.

A request from Iredell-Statesville School to improve the energy efficiency of all schools countywide will be considered by the Iredell County Board of Commissioners when they meet on Tuesday night.

The request, which is for the county to make a loan request to the Local Government Commission for $9 million, is being made so that I-SS can make improvements to the lighting and HVAC systems at all schools in the county.

Over the next 15 years, those improvements are projected to save the county, according to county documents, in excess of $11 million.

The board will also consider the adoption of the 2021 Public Transportation Program, slated to be budgeted at slightly more than $1.5 million.

Also being considered is a request from the Iredell County Board of Elections for a grant of more than $24,000 being provided by the State Board of Elections to provide a “hazard/thank you” bonus to the One Stop polling place officials.

There will also be motions to consider a pair of rezonings: 25.9 acres on Eagles Refuge Drive and 4.76 acres on West Memorial Highway.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. inside the commissioners’ meeting room in the Iredell County Government Center, 200 S. Center St. It will be open to the public as well as broadcasted on the county’s web site at www.co.iredell.nc.us.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Arizona certifies state election tally, Biden win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert