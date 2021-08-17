Iredell County approaching COVID-19 case numbers not seen since February

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 21,343 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday, an increase of 313 cases since Friday.
Last week, Iredell County reported 788 new cases, an increase of 95% over the week prior, marking the sixth consecutive week of rising cases in the county.
Before the beginning of July, Iredell County was averaging just 3.4 new COVID-19 cases per day. As of this past week, that number had increased to 112.6. The daily average has not been that high since the peak of infections in January, and last week was the first time that the daily average topped 100 since the first week of February.
On Aug. 6, the department reported that it would be ending its County Alert System, deferring to the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s numbers. According to the CDC, Iredell is labeled as a “red” county, signifying a high rate of community transmission.
This past week, 1,125 residents of Iredell County received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, a slight increase from the prior week’s 1,090. An additional 597 residents received their second dose of the vaccine, also a slight increase.
First dose vaccinations over the last three weeks are up over 60% from the three weeks prior, totaling nearly 3,400 since July 26. The county averaged just over 160 new vaccinations a day between Aug. 9-15.
In total, 77,468 residents of Iredell County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly 42% of the total population. Of those, 73,029 residents, 40%, have received both doses of the vaccine.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, more than 1.12 million cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,828. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily increasing over the last four weeks, up from 409 on July 9.
There have been 13,895 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 61 people hospitalized with complications due to COVID-19. At this time last week, the county reported that just four people were hospitalized. The peak of hospitalizations in Iredell County was 77, set back in January.
The Department of Health and Human Services also reported a daily test positivity rate of 13.6% on Monday. According to the department, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 13.3%, the highest rate reported in the county since mid-February and has been steadily increasing over the last couple of weeks.