Iredell County approaching COVID-19 case numbers not seen since February

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 21,343 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday, an increase of 313 cases since Friday.

Last week, Iredell County reported 788 new cases, an increase of 95% over the week prior, marking the sixth consecutive week of rising cases in the county.

Before the beginning of July, Iredell County was averaging just 3.4 new COVID-19 cases per day. As of this past week, that number had increased to 112.6. The daily average has not been that high since the peak of infections in January, and last week was the first time that the daily average topped 100 since the first week of February.

On Aug. 6, the department reported that it would be ending its County Alert System, deferring to the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s numbers. According to the CDC, Iredell is labeled as a “red” county, signifying a high rate of community transmission.

This past week, 1,125 residents of Iredell County received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, a slight increase from the prior week’s 1,090. An additional 597 residents received their second dose of the vaccine, also a slight increase.

