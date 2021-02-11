Iredell continues positive COVID-19 trend as 74 new cases, 1 death reported Thursday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 15,428 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Thursday, an increase of 74 coronavirus cases since Wednesday.

Iredell County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Thursday, increasing the death toll to 185.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 4,568 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. In total, 810,466 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,185. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last month, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 9,447,619.

There have been 10,294 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 33 people hospitalized with coronavirus.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 5.9 percent on Wednesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 12.4 percent.

According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 3,625 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,305, 28677 with 3,217, and 28115 with 3,163.