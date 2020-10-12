Iredell Co. reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as statewide case numbers trend upward

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 64 since last Friday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Monday afternoon report showed 3,451 COVID-19 cases.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 1,276 coronavirus cases Monday. Statewide, 232,747 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

However, a worrying trend has developed over the last 23 days. The statewide seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen from roughly 1,250 to roughly 1,800, nearly reaching their mid-July peak.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,109. The total number of completed tests is 3,411,026.

There have been 3,773 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, 11 are currently hospitalized, and 3,009 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 388 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.