Iredell Co. reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as statewide case numbers trend upward

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 64 since last Friday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Monday afternoon report showed 3,451 COVID-19 cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 1,276 coronavirus cases Monday. Statewide, 232,747 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
However, a worrying trend has developed over the last 23 days. The statewide seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen from roughly 1,250 to roughly 1,800, nearly reaching their mid-July peak.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,109. The total number of completed tests is 3,411,026.
There have been 3,773 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 11 are currently hospitalized, and 3,009 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 388 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,350 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,413 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 688.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 30,502 cases with 367 deaths, Rowan has 3,773 cases with 106 deaths, Cabarrus has 4,397 cases with 81 deaths, Catawba has 3,636 cases with 55 deaths, Wilkes has 1,455 cases with 35 deaths and Yadkin has 838 cases with nine deaths.
Lincoln County has 2,000 cases and 16 deaths, Davie has 645 with six deaths and Alexander has 593 cases with eight deaths.
