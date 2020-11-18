Iredell Co confirms 57th death from COVID-19, 69 new cases

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 57 on Wednesday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Wednesday afternoon report showed 4,954 COVID-19 cases.

The county also reported an additional death from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 57. This week alone, 12 people have now died from COVID-19.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 3,367 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. Statewide, 320,862 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

Wednesday represents the fifth time in the last eight days that North Carolina has reported more than 3,000 cases in a single day. Since Sunday, there have been 11,744 confirmed cases statewide.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,537. The total number of completed tests is 4,715,093.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 9.2 percent on Wednesday, an increase from Tuesday’s percentage. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 8.4 percent.

There have been 4,898 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.