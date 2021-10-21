Iredell CATS students provide day of pampering for women of My Sister's House

When Faye Bradshaw looked across the table at the woman who she was manicuring, she was worried that something was wrong. The woman had slumped down in her chair and put her head down in her arms.

When Bradshaw, a nail techology student, asked her if anything was wrong, the woman looked up, chuckled and simply said “I’m just really relaxed.”

“It means a lot to me to be a part of this day,” Bradshaw said. “It means a lot when you can give yourself to help somebody else.”

The Iredell-Statesville Career Academy and Technical School participated in the school’s annual Make a Difference Day on Thursday. The event gives an opportunity to women from a domestic and sexual violence shelter, My Sister’s House, to experience a day of pampering, put on by the students and staff of CATS.

“Our students and staff have been rock stars all month,” Troutman police Sgt. Kerry Baker, the school resource officer at CATS, said. “There has not been a day that donations weren’t coming in. Some kids even went back to their traditional schools and started their own drives. It’s been so inspiring and incredible to see.”