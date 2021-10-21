Iredell CATS students provide day of pampering for women of My Sister's House

When Faye Bradshaw looked across the table at the woman who she was manicuring, she was worried that something was wrong. The woman had slumped down in her chair and put her head down in her arms.
When Bradshaw, a nail techology student, asked her if anything was wrong, the woman looked up, chuckled and simply said “I’m just really relaxed.”
“It means a lot to me to be a part of this day,” Bradshaw said. “It means a lot when you can give yourself to help somebody else.”
The Iredell-Statesville Career Academy and Technical School participated in the school’s annual Make a Difference Day on Thursday. The event gives an opportunity to women from a domestic and sexual violence shelter, My Sister’s House, to experience a day of pampering, put on by the students and staff of CATS.
“Our students and staff have been rock stars all month,” Troutman police Sgt. Kerry Baker, the school resource officer at CATS, said. “There has not been a day that donations weren’t coming in. Some kids even went back to their traditional schools and started their own drives. It’s been so inspiring and incredible to see.”
Baker began organizing the event years ago as a way to have the various programs within CATS provide a service for the women at My Sister’s House. The nursing students operated a shop for the women to pick out clothes free of charge; the culinary students made lunch and dessert; the nail technicians gave manicures; digital media students provided the women with professional photographs; and the EMT students provided them with a brief lifesaving class.
“Today just shows me that our students care about people,” Larry Rogers, principal of CATS, said. ”What they did was just amazing. This is the largest event we’ve had like this.
“We’re the type of school that believes in helping the community, so we don’t turn down an opportunity for our students to be involved in activities that support the community.”
For the students working the event, it was an eye-opening experience.
“I never realized how privileged that I was,” Hannah Gaus, a senior at South Iredell High School, said. “It makes me happy that we’re able to make them happy.”
As the event went on, those present noticed a clear change in the demeanor of the women being pampered.
“You can see them brighten up and become more relaxed,” Baker said. “It’s just so nice to see.”
My Sister’s House, which is a branch of Fifth Street Ministries in Statesville, also will receive all of the donations that weren’t picked out by the women at the event.
“It feels so good to know that we have a community that we can always reach out to and will support the victims that we work with,” Emily Cowan, victim advocate at My Sister’s House, said. “It gives them a sense of normalcy.”
“The donations they have provided for us will be able to help and support us well beyond October,” she added.
For information on My Sister’s House, or to donate, visit fifthstreetministries.com.