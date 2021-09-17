Iredell breaks record with 1,327 COVID-19 cases this week, 10 deaths also reported

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 26,107 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday afternoon, an increase of 216 new cases since their last report on Thursday afternoon.
In total, a record-setting 1,327 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Iredell County this week, breaking the previous record of 1,155 set in late-January. This also marks the fifth time that the county has reported more than 1,000 cases in a single week.
With the sharp rise in cases, the county’s seven-day average also hit a new record this week, peaking at 233.57 on Monday when the county reported a single-day record of 655 new cases. The average only settled to 189.57 by Friday afternoon, which is the highest reported in 2021 aside from Monday’s spike.
With 2,846 cases reported so far in the month of September, this is already Iredell County’s fourth-worst month in regards to COVID-19 cases. If cases continue to be reported at a similar rate for the remainder of the month, the record of cases reported in a month, currently 4,759, will be easily broken.
An additional 10 COVID-related deaths were reported this week, bringing the total in Iredell County to 278. This brings the total of COVID-19 fatalities in the month to 25.
After breaking a record for hospitalizations on Monday, reporting 105, the number of inpatients in Iredell hospitals dropped to 91 on Friday afternoon. On Thursday, Iredell Health System reported that 89% of all COVID-19 related hospitalizations were individuals that were unvaccinated.
So far this week, a total of 490 Iredell County residents received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, pushing the county total over 82,000. However, that is still only equal to 45.16% of Iredell’s population. Additionally, 644 residents received the second dose of the vaccine, moving the total population that is fully vaccinated to 77,878, or 42.84%. The full extent of this week’s vaccination numbers won’t be known until early next week.
Iredell-Statesville Schools reported at least one positive COVID case at the 29 campuses this week.
Celeste Henkel, Cloverleaf, Coddle Creek, Cool Spring, East Iredell, NB Mills, Harmony, Lake Norman, Lakeshore, Scott, Sharon, Shepherd, Third Creek, Troutman, Union Grove and Woodland Heights elementary schools, The Brawley School, Lakeshore, North, Oakwood, Troutman and Woodland Heights middle schools and CATS, CCTL, Crossroads Early College, Lake Norman, South Iredell, Statesville and West Iredell high schools all reported at least one positive case.
I-SS reported 937 students, or five percent of the population, were quarantined from school contact and 595, representing three percent, from community contact. During the past week, 19 staff members tested positive and were in school 48 hours prior to symptoms or the test date. Some 193 students tested positive and were in school 48 hours prior to symptoms or test date. That is less than one percent of the staff and student populations.
Less than one percent of the staff population, 17, were quarantined from school contact and 16, less than one percent as well, from community contact.
Twenty-six staff members (one percent) were vaccinated and not required to quarantine and that number was 207 for students, approximately one percent of the population. Two percent of the staff, 55, was isolated for symptoms. A total of 917 students, four percent of the population, were isolated with symptoms.
There were 25 cases, less than one percent of the population, related to secondary spread within the schools.
On Aug. 6, the NCDHHS reported that they would be ending their own County Alert System with the data deferring to the Center for Disease Control’s numbers. According to the CDC, Iredell is labeled as a “Red” county, signifying a high rate of community transmission with a 14.1% positivity rate.
According to NCDHHS a total of 1,330,492 cases have been reported in North Carolina. The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,573. There have been 15,615 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.