Iredell breaks record with 1,327 COVID-19 cases this week, 10 deaths also reported

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 26,107 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday afternoon, an increase of 216 new cases since their last report on Thursday afternoon.

In total, a record-setting 1,327 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Iredell County this week, breaking the previous record of 1,155 set in late-January. This also marks the fifth time that the county has reported more than 1,000 cases in a single week.

With the sharp rise in cases, the county’s seven-day average also hit a new record this week, peaking at 233.57 on Monday when the county reported a single-day record of 655 new cases. The average only settled to 189.57 by Friday afternoon, which is the highest reported in 2021 aside from Monday’s spike.

With 2,846 cases reported so far in the month of September, this is already Iredell County’s fourth-worst month in regards to COVID-19 cases. If cases continue to be reported at a similar rate for the remainder of the month, the record of cases reported in a month, currently 4,759, will be easily broken.

An additional 10 COVID-related deaths were reported this week, bringing the total in Iredell County to 278. This brings the total of COVID-19 fatalities in the month to 25.