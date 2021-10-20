Iredell Board of Commissioners approves MGSD School Bond request

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners met for its second October meeting Tuesday night at the Government Center to go over a short list of issues.
On the docket were 12 administrative matters that were all unanimously approved by the members of the board.
Most notably, the board approved a request from the Mooresville Graded School District to allow the district to sell bonds in the coming months to help fund the construction of a middle school. The sale of the bonds is not to exceed $35 million, and the county is covering the $560,000 interest payment cost out of the general fund.
The board also approved a budget amendment based on a request from the Troutman Fire Department that will allow it to purchase a new tanker for the station. The money also will help fund renovations to Station No. 3 and provide the means to hire more full-time staff.
The Cool Springs Fire Department also saw its request for just under $16,000 approved to help it pave the apron in front of the fire station.
Other measures passed:
A request by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office to use Federal Equity Sharing in the amount of $21,000 to purchase Flirs (handheld thermal imaging units), $20,000 of FES funds to upgrade the Project Lifesaver System (search and rescue program), and $15,000 of commissary funds for supply items for the mobile classroom supplies.
Approval to accept the 2021 JAG Grant in the amount of $15,261 and use the funds to purchase a deployable camera system.
A request from the library for approval of budget amendment to participate in a Digital Literacy Initiative with the State Library of North Carolina.
A request from tax administration for approval of a resolution permitting electronic listing of business personal property.
A request from the finance department for approval of a budget amendment to appropriate funds for repayments of Juvenile Crime Prevention Council funding back to the state in the amount of $47,299.
A request from administration for approval of an amendment to the ARPA Special Revenue Fund Grant Ordinance and approval of the premium pay policy.
A request from clerk to the board for approval of the 2022 meeting calendar.