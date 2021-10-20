Iredell Board of Commissioners approves MGSD School Bond request

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners met for its second October meeting Tuesday night at the Government Center to go over a short list of issues.

On the docket were 12 administrative matters that were all unanimously approved by the members of the board.

Most notably, the board approved a request from the Mooresville Graded School District to allow the district to sell bonds in the coming months to help fund the construction of a middle school. The sale of the bonds is not to exceed $35 million, and the county is covering the $560,000 interest payment cost out of the general fund.

The board also approved a budget amendment based on a request from the Troutman Fire Department that will allow it to purchase a new tanker for the station. The money also will help fund renovations to Station No. 3 and provide the means to hire more full-time staff.

The Cool Springs Fire Department also saw its request for just under $16,000 approved to help it pave the apron in front of the fire station.

Other measures passed:

