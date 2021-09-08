Iredell Board of Commissioners approve a trio of rezoning requests

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners met for the first time in the month of September on Tuesday night to preside over a relatively short list of agenda items.
For a majority of the meeting, the board heard three different rezoning requests from throughout the county. The first of those was a public hearing regarding a request to rezone roughly 14.7 acres along Old Mocksville Road, just north of Davis Regional Medical Center, from Single Family-Residential to General Business. The board unanimously passed the request without any comment or discussion from the public or the board.
The next rezoning request was to rezone approximately 3.2 acres of land in Union Grove from a split-zoned property to one that will be completely zoned General Business. According to the owner of the property, the land is proposed to be used for the construction of a new Ace Hardware. The business had recently moved out of their previous location. This rezoning request was also unanimously approved by the board.
The last request of the night was the only one of the three that had any opposition from the public during Tuesday’s meeting. The request, to rezone 8.3 acres on Taylorsville Highway, was met with some resistance from the residents of the local neighborhood concerned that the planned truck repair facility could generate much more noise than they experience with other nearby distribution centers.
After nearly 30 minutes of discussion between the residents of the neighborhood, the applicants, and the board, a condition to add fencing and shrubbery to buffer the noise coming from the facility was added to the resolution. With the addition of the new condition, this measure also passed unanimously.
Other business heard by the board:
A request from planning and development for approval to adopt a resolution of intent calling for the closure of a portion of Widgeon Lane, located off Stutts Road in Mooresville and set a public hearing for Oct. 5.
A request from Parks and Recreation to apply for a Carolina Thread Trail Grant for design, in the amount of $30,000.