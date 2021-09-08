Iredell Board of Commissioners approve a trio of rezoning requests

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners met for the first time in the month of September on Tuesday night to preside over a relatively short list of agenda items.

For a majority of the meeting, the board heard three different rezoning requests from throughout the county. The first of those was a public hearing regarding a request to rezone roughly 14.7 acres along Old Mocksville Road, just north of Davis Regional Medical Center, from Single Family-Residential to General Business. The board unanimously passed the request without any comment or discussion from the public or the board.

The next rezoning request was to rezone approximately 3.2 acres of land in Union Grove from a split-zoned property to one that will be completely zoned General Business. According to the owner of the property, the land is proposed to be used for the construction of a new Ace Hardware. The business had recently moved out of their previous location. This rezoning request was also unanimously approved by the board.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}