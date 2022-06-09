Impassioned speech headlines Pressly School graduation

The Pressly School’s Class of 2022 will not soon forget their graduation.

A fiery and inspiring speech from South Iredell A.M.E Zion Church’s pastor, the Rev. Bobbie R. Samuels, stole the show and reminded the 33 graduates just what they accomplished by completing their education during one of the toughest spans of time in the last century.

“You are survivors,” Samuels said. “You made it through COVID, you made it through virtual learning and everything else that could go wrong.

“There will be people who try to bring up your failures, but I want you to know that you have succeeded,” she continued. “You have overcome and they can talk all they want, but you will remember that you have overcome and your failures are behind you. … Great things are to come!”

The impassioned speech drew loud applause throughout and a standing ovation from the graduates and their families upon its conclusion.

“I want you to be the very best that you be,” Samuels concluded. “Face your fears, forget your failures, and follow your faith there! Be all that you can be!”

Following the address from Samuels, three Pressly students spoke to the students and family in attendance about logging this accomplishment. Courtney Bailey, Lalia Bennett, and Kachet McIntyre were the lucky students to address their classmates.

“This has been one of the toughest journeys I’ve been on, but coming to Pressly was one of the best things I’ve done,” Bailey said. “Everyone thinks that Pressly is a bad school, but this is a great school with an awesome community.”

Bennett spoke on the importance of realizing the kind of milestone that graduation is.

“Graduation isn’t an end,” she said. “It’s a milestone. Don’t stop here, every day is a fresh start for finding opportunities to take advantage of. Do what you love, try new things, live every day to the fullest.”

