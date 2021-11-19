I-SS votes to resume contact tracing partnership with Iredell Health Department

In a special meeting called by the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education on Friday, a motion was unanimously passed to resume the school system’s partnership with the Iredell County Health Department in regards to COVID-19 contact tracing in schools.

“Our goal is to keep kids in school,” Dr. Jeff James, I-SS superintendent, said. “Since we went back to no masks, we’re already approaching 1,000 kids at home in a matter of 10 days.”

When the school board narrowly voted to remove the mask mandate that was placed in schools in September at their monthly meeting on Nov. 8, the burden of contact tracing was placed on teachers and staff throughout the district.

During the meeting, the board stated that they had no intention of making teacher’s jobs harder by passing contact tracing on to them.

“In order to comply with the board’s wishes, the staff would have to violate the orders of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services,” board member Todd Carver said. “The board never intended to put staff in this position and regrets the confusion this has caused.

“It was not our intent to make (their job) harder.”