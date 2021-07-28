I-SS votes to make masks optional for staff, parent's choice for students for 2021-22 school year

Iredell-Statesville Schools students and staff will have the option of wearing a mask when classes get under way next month.

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education called an emergency meeting Wednesday morning to update their masking policy for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

Upon a recommendation from Superintendent Jeff James, the board voted unanimously to give parents the ability to choose whether their student would wear a mask to school as well as making masks optional for all staff.

As a part of the meeting, two options were presented to the board. The first option was a continuation of the guidelines that were in place at the end of last school year, with some minor modifications. The second, which was the one that was ultimately recommended and voted on, gives more freedom to staff and students in I-SS, but comes with many more stipulations if a COVID-19 case is reported.

Within the option that passed, all staff and students are “encouraged” to wear a mask, but not required. However, social distancing measures will still be in place and masks will still be required, per federal law, for staff and students on buses.