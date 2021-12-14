I-SS votes 6-1 to reinstate masks for staff, students following winter break

The Iredell-Statesville Board of Education voted Monday night to reinstate a mask mandate for all students and staff beginning Jan. 5, the first day back from the district’s winter break through Jan. 14. The decision came after a long discussion among board members and was ultimately approved by a 6-1 margin.

“The statistics say…that, last week, 737 kids were excluded from school,” Samuel Kennington said. “The only thing I can attribute that to is that we voted as a board to make masks optional. This board needs to look closely, if we indeed want to keep kids in school, to reinstate the mask requirement.”

With Iredell County being listed as a “high transmission” county by the Centers for Disease Control, and with exclusions, or kids being asked to stay home from school due to close contacts or positive tests, rising nearly 84% in the last seven days, the motion to return to masks originally would be set to begin on Dec. 15 and run through Feb. 15.

However, due to concerns raised by principals in the district to board member Martin Page regarding making the change so close to testing and the start of break, the proposal was amended.

