I-SS hosts poignant town hall event to 'reduce the stigma' of teen suicide

The stigma that surrounds mental health and suicide in teens and young adults can be tough to break through. That’s why, in partnership with the United Way of Iredell County and Partners Health Management, Iredell-Statesville Schools hosted a Suicide Prevention Town Hall on Tuesday night at South Iredell High School.

“If we can reduce the stigma, we can increase suicide awareness,” Susan Tolle said. “And if we can increase suicide awareness, we can reduce the rate of suicide.”

Tolle, a volunteer with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, was the keynote speaker for the event, speaking at length on identifying the warning signs that a loved one may be contemplating suicide.

“There are three kinds of risk factors: health, historical and environmental,” Tolle said. “The risk factors endure over a period of time, but warning signs are imminent precursors to suicide. If you see the warning signs, pay attention.”

During her presentation, Tolle described the many warning signs that she never picked up on prior to her own daughter’s attempt to take her own life in the past.

“It took until her third time trying to kill herself that I took note of the warning signs,” she added.