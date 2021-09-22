I-SS hosts poignant town hall event to 'reduce the stigma' of teen suicide

The stigma that surrounds mental health and suicide in teens and young adults can be tough to break through. That’s why, in partnership with the United Way of Iredell County and Partners Health Management, Iredell-Statesville Schools hosted a Suicide Prevention Town Hall on Tuesday night at South Iredell High School.
“If we can reduce the stigma, we can increase suicide awareness,” Susan Tolle said. “And if we can increase suicide awareness, we can reduce the rate of suicide.”
Tolle, a volunteer with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, was the keynote speaker for the event, speaking at length on identifying the warning signs that a loved one may be contemplating suicide.
“There are three kinds of risk factors: health, historical and environmental,” Tolle said. “The risk factors endure over a period of time, but warning signs are imminent precursors to suicide. If you see the warning signs, pay attention.”
During her presentation, Tolle described the many warning signs that she never picked up on prior to her own daughter’s attempt to take her own life in the past.
“It took until her third time trying to kill herself that I took note of the warning signs,” she added.
She also presented statistics noting that 6,500 individuals aged 10-24 died in 2019 by way of suicide, the second-leading cause of death among that age group. According to Iredell County, no less than five school-aged children took their own lives in 2020.
Tolle also shared the statistic that for every suicide reported, it is estimated that there are 25 attempts worldwide. In the 10-24 age range, that number increases dramatically. Experts estimate that for every suicide in that age group, there are between 100 and 200 attempts, also stating that roughly 2.5% of all ninth through 12th graders in 2019 made an attempt at their own life that resulted in a need for medical treatment.
Ginger Finley, the mother of one of those five, Houston Finley, offered her story for a video that was presented during the presentation where she was joined by others to talk about erasing the stigma of suicide and how everyone else can help.
Also speaking at the event were Matt Weisner, the Senior Clinician of School-Based Therapy for the Children’s Hope Alliance, Paul Veech, the SAP Counselor at North Iredell High School, and Jeff Eads, a representative from Partners Health Management. The speakers closed the event by taking questions from parents in attendance and those watching online.
To watch a replay of the full Town Hall event, visit I-SS on Facebook.