I-SS board approves plan to allow in-person attendance at high schools

One size doesn't fit all.

On Monday, the Iredell-Statesville Schools board unanimously approved the new plans from high school principals to partially reopen their schools to in-person attendance within the state's Plan B guidelines, with the caveat that the plans weren't set in stone.

Board member Ken Poindexter reiterated that there would be room for small changes, as the situation with the coronavirus is a fluid one.

"It's a moving target," Poindexter said. "Number one we're going to give them a safe environment to go back to and also have as many students as we can."

Initially, I-SS said high schools would be done almost exclusively online. But Iredell-Statesville Schools learned quickly parents wanted the opportunity for high school students to attend class in person after it was announced last week that the state would proceed with Plan B of the state's Guidebook for Reopening Schools.

When first announced, the plan was to keep the high school and early college students at home for remote learning. There would be exceptions for classes, such as band or auto tech, that in-person classes were needed due to the more hands-on nature of the classes.

But that plan has changed.

With the exceptions of Lake Norman and South Iredell high schools, the other high schools and early college programs in the Iredell-Statesville Schools system will allow in-person attendance, divided alphabetically by last names similar to how schools eighth grade and lower are planning. Students can still choose to learn remotely as needed or even full-time, but now they can at least attend class in person twice a week.