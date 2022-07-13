I-SS Board announces districtwide pay increase for 2022-23 school year

In its monthly meeting Monday night, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education announced that pay for classified employees will be increasing for the 2022-23 school year.

With a new budget passing at the state level, the district was able to confirm that all classified employees of the school system will receive a 4.2% raise for the coming school year with a new minimum wage of $15 per hour across all positions.

“I just want the staff to know that we appreciate them and all the hard work they do,” Superintendent Jeff James said. “Kudos to the governor and the general assembly for passing one of the best education budgets that we’ve had in many, many years.”

According to James, the budget could add up to an additional billion dollars to the education budget, allowing districts like I-SS the ability to increase pay for employees across the board. For example, the starting pay for a teacher with no years of experience will be increased to $37,000 per year.

The raises will also increase the dollar amount of the supplements that teachers receive. I-SS will also continue offering a three-step bump in an employee’s salary every five years.

“I’m happy with what we’ve been able to do for our employees, but it will never be enough,” James said. “We will always need to do more.”

The board also accepted a bid of $6.5 million for the land that occupied the former Mount Mourne Elementary, and later I.B., school. The asking price set by the school district was $7 million, but the board concluded that since the current bid does not include a commission for a real estate agent, they would stand to make more money with this sale than at the $7 million price tag.

Any other prospective buyers now have 10 days to place an “upset bid,” or a bid that is at least 5% higher and would require an immediate down payment of 5%. If an upset bid were to be placed, the process would begin again.

Iredell-Statesville Schools also purchased 18.6 acres of land near South Iredell High School for $186,000. The stated reason for the purchase was to increase the overall footprint and protect the boundary with nearby developments being planned.

The board will next meet during its Committee of the Whole meeting on Aug. 1 with its next board meeting scheduled for Aug 8.