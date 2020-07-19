I must go down to the sea in books, Part II

This week I present my suggestions of important and interesting non-fiction nautical books, sort of a yin to last week’s yang of last week’s fictional maritime books, the reading in lieu of a stay at the beach.
Here goes, again in order by publication date: The Voyage of The Beagle by Charles Darwin, 1839; Two Years Before the Mast: A Sailor’s Life at Sea by Richard Henry Dana, Jr., 1840; Sailing Alone Around the World by Joshua Slocum, 1900; Mutiny on the Bounty by Charles Nordhoff and James Norman Hall, 1932; Admiral of the Ocean Sea: A Life of Christopher Columbus by Samuel Eliott Morrison, 1942; Kon-Tiki by Thor Heyerdahl, 1948, and also Morrison’s The Two-Ocean War: A Short History of the United States Navy in the Second World War, 1963; The Sea Around Us by Rachael Carson, 1951; The Log from the Sea of Cortez by John Steinbeck, 1951; The Silent World: A Story of Undersea Discovery and Adventure by Jacques-Yves Cousteau and Frederic Dumas, 1953; A Night to Remember by Walter Lord, 1955; Dove by Robin Lee Graham and Derek L. T. Gill, 1972; Seven-Tenths: The Sea and Its Thresholds by James Hamilton-Paterson, 1992; and Big Red: The Three-Month Voyage of a Trident Nuclear Submarine by Douglas C. Waller, 2001.
A Night to Remember is an account of the sinking of the Royal Mail Ship Titanic. Walter Lord’s account, even though first published 65 years ago, remains the first book to be read on the subject.
I have added Aquagenesis: The Origin and Evolution of Life in the Sea by Richard Ellis, 2001, to the list, although I have not read it yet. Darwin’s The Voyage of the Beagle is an account of his observations about the plants and animals he encountered aboard the ship, observations which ultimately led to his On the Origin of Species (1859).
Obviously, this is by no means an exhaustive list, but it would give you a good start in reading about the sea and man’s interactions with it.
Similar in purpose to Heyerdahl’s Kon-Tiki, is the very readable The Brendan Voyage by Tim Severin, 1978, in which the author seeks to prove that “Irish sailor saints” could have discovered America in the sixth century by means of crossing the North Atlantic from Ireland to Newfoundland, Canada, by leather-covered boats called curraghs.
Heyerdahl, you may recall, sought to prove that Native Americans could have settled South Pacific islands by sailing log rafts made of ultra-light balsa wood from the west coast of South America. The key word for both of these books is the word “could,” not proving that this happened, but that it was possible to do so using the technology available at the time.
On a more somber note, I should mention two non-fiction books about the nuclear attack submarine USS Scorpion (SSN-589), which was lost with all hands, on May 22, 1968. It so happened that an Iredell County sailor from the Scotts community, Yeoman 3rd Class Richard Norman Summers, was a member of her 99-man crew. As they say in the Silent Service, the USS Scorpion is on perpetual patrol.
There are at least eight books speculating about the cause of the loss of the USS Scorpion. If you are interested, I would suggest reading Blind Man’s Bluff: The Untold Story of American Submarine Espionage by Sherry Sontag, Christopher Drew and Annette Lawrence Drew, 1998, which delves into the intelligence-gathering activities of NATO and Warsaw Pact submarines during the Cold War. Chapter 4 is devoted to the story of the Scorpion. More concerned with the USS Scorpion directly is Scorpion Down: Sunk by the Soviets, Buried by the Pentagon: The Untold Story of the USS Scorpion, by Edward Offley, 2007.
Ben Franklin, who in many respects was the most interesting of our Founding Fathers, and who made at least eight trans-oceanic voyages, is credited with having once quipped that being on an ocean voyage was like being in prison, with the chance of drowning. Leave it to Ben to come up with a good quote.
While aboard the aircraft carrier USS Intrepid (CVS-11) on a cruise to the Mediterranean from November 1972 to May of 1973, I had a fair amount of time to do reading in the ship’s cramped, but well-stocked library, where I read some of this week’s and last week’s books. It is one thing to read about the sea from your recliner in Piedmont North Carolina, and then there is reading about the sea while at sea.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Call Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Mooresville, NC.”
