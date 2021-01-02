I-40/I-77 Interchange remains 'on schedule' despite pandemic, bad weather

In 2020, very few things were able to continue on “as scheduled”. Events were canceled, businesses were closed, and sports were delayed - but one of the biggest construction projects in Statesville continued to plug away, remaining on schedule throughout - the I-40/I-77 interchange.
“The pandemic hasn’t really affected our ability to stay on schedule,” Matthew Evans, resident engineer for the North Carolina Department of Transportation,, said.
Through it all, the major construction project, which began back in 2012, remained on schedule despite the pandemic and the over-abundance of rainfall in 2020.
The need for the project was set into motion all the way back in the mid-2000s when a multitude of accidents sparked an investigation into the interchange.
"Safety is always one of our main concerns," Marcus Thompson, communications officer for NCDOT said. "Our hope is that these improvements to the interchange will enhance safety and make travel easier for everyone in this area."
Phase 1 of the project began in 2012 with many projects that had to be completed prior to the construction of the planned flyovers that were coming in Phase 2. The first phase was completed in 2017 with a price tag of $89 million.
The second phase began construction in May 2019 and, according to Evans, the projects are 37 percent complete as the calendar flips to 2021.
The main hindrance to the project in 2020 proved to be the weather. On average, the city of Statesville receives around 45 inches of rain per year, but the past 12 months saw more than 60 inches fall, including multiple flooding events.
“The weather has presented challenges,” Evans said. “But hasn't affected the critical path of the schedule.”
Phase 2, which was nearly canceled back in 2014 after it fell below the threshold in the state’s new prioritization system, is set to cost $260.3 million.
Improvements included in Phase 2 of the project are:
» Constructing a partial turbine interchange at I-40 and I-77, which means using a ramp to make interchanges easier without disrupting traffic.
» Widening I-40 from Radio Road to Old Mocksville Road.
» Building collector-distributor lanes on I-40 East for I-77 to make accessing I-77 easier.
» Widening I-77 from Jane Sowers Road to Salisbury Road.
» Widening East Broad Street from Vine Street to Signal Hill Drive.
» Replacing bridges on U.S. 64 (Davie Avenue) and Broad Street.
» Replacing bridges on I-77 over Fourth Creek and I-40.
» Widening bridges on I-40 over the U.S. 21 collector-distributor loop.
» Building new bridges on I-40 over an unnamed creek just east of the interchange.
» Removing existing bridges on I-40 over the closed ramp from U.S. 64.
To keep up to date with all new announcements regarding this project, visit www.ncdot.gov/projects/i40-i77-interchange/Pages/default.aspx.