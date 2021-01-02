I-40/I-77 Interchange remains 'on schedule' despite pandemic, bad weather

In 2020, very few things were able to continue on “as scheduled”. Events were canceled, businesses were closed, and sports were delayed - but one of the biggest construction projects in Statesville continued to plug away, remaining on schedule throughout - the I-40/I-77 interchange.

“The pandemic hasn’t really affected our ability to stay on schedule,” Matthew Evans, resident engineer for the North Carolina Department of Transportation,, said.

Through it all, the major construction project, which began back in 2012, remained on schedule despite the pandemic and the over-abundance of rainfall in 2020.

The need for the project was set into motion all the way back in the mid-2000s when a multitude of accidents sparked an investigation into the interchange.

"Safety is always one of our main concerns," Marcus Thompson, communications officer for NCDOT said. "Our hope is that these improvements to the interchange will enhance safety and make travel easier for everyone in this area."

Phase 1 of the project began in 2012 with many projects that had to be completed prior to the construction of the planned flyovers that were coming in Phase 2. The first phase was completed in 2017 with a price tag of $89 million.