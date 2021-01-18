Hundreds log on to view Virtual MLK Celebration

The pandemic couldn’t stop Mitchell Community College from celebrating the life and message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday morning as hundreds of people logged into both the Zoom and Facebook broadcasts of the event that was centered around the phrase “We are They.”

“I want to stand here and say that we have suffered, we have marched, we have cried,” Bishop S.Y. Younger, the keynote speaker, said. “But together, we will triumph. We are they.”

More than 500 people watched the hour-long event that not only included the passionate sermon from Younger, but also musical performances from LeJuene Thompson and the musical group Sacred.

“The pandemic could not keep us down,” event organizer Myrah Lykes said in her opening statement. “We came to still celebrate our survival.”

Apostle Carl Lykes Sr. of Statesville’s Christ Cathedral of Deliverance delivered the invocation after being introduced by South Iredell High School freshman Amaya Summers.

“As we commemorate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., help us be reminded of his historical speech,” Mr. Lykes said. “He said ‘I have a dream that one day, this nation will rise up to the meaning of its creed. That we hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal.’