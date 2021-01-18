Hundreds log on to view Virtual MLK Celebration

The pandemic couldn’t stop Mitchell Community College from celebrating the life and message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday morning as hundreds of people logged into both the Zoom and Facebook broadcasts of the event that was centered around the phrase “We are They.”
“I want to stand here and say that we have suffered, we have marched, we have cried,” Bishop S.Y. Younger, the keynote speaker, said. “But together, we will triumph. We are they.”
More than 500 people watched the hour-long event that not only included the passionate sermon from Younger, but also musical performances from LeJuene Thompson and the musical group Sacred.
“The pandemic could not keep us down,” event organizer Myrah Lykes said in her opening statement. “We came to still celebrate our survival.”
Apostle Carl Lykes Sr. of Statesville’s Christ Cathedral of Deliverance delivered the invocation after being introduced by South Iredell High School freshman Amaya Summers.
“As we commemorate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., help us be reminded of his historical speech,” Mr. Lykes said. “He said ‘I have a dream that one day, this nation will rise up to the meaning of its creed. That we hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal.’
“We are there to do our part in 2021. That is to not only have the same vision but that the vision will have us.”
The event also featured appearances by Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh and Police Chief David Addison.
“It has been an honor and a privilege for the City of Statesville to be a sponsor of this event since its inception,” Kutteh said. “Dr. King’s message of peace and service and his dream of pursuing a world free from prejudice and injustice lives on and has not been forgotten.”
“When I think about ‘We are They’, that concept brings to mind that we represent our ancestors and our lineage and the journey they had to come through so we could be where we are today,” Addison said. “I know that being where I came on the backs and on the strength of those that came before me.
“We are those that came before us.”
The event concluded with a solo performance by Elder Crystal Hopkins, a minister at Christ Cathedral of Deliverance.
To watch the virtual celebration in its entirety, visit the Iredell County MLK Planning Committee’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/301206767381709/videos/3130375260396416.