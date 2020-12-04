Hospitalizations in Iredell double as the county experiences its worst week of the pandemic with 658 cases confirmed

According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28625 has had the most confirmed cases with 1,444 infected. Next is 28677 with 1,366, 28117 with 1,315, and 28115 with 1,128.

The ICHD divides the county into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 2,492 cases.

The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 2,498 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 1,234.

The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 45,627 cases with 465 deaths, Rowan has 6,093 cases with 136 deaths, Cabarrus has 7,409 cases with 109 deaths, Catawba has 7,381 cases with 101 deaths, Wilkes has 2,858 cases with 51 deaths and Yadkin has 1,655 cases with 17 deaths.

Lincoln County has 3,702 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,339 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 1,731 cases with 18 deaths.

On Nov. 23, the NCDHHS also introduced a new COVID-19 County Alert System that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange and red) based on their current rate of infection. The map was updated Monday with Iredell still being listed as an orange county, denoting substantial community spread. However, five of the counties that border Iredell (Catawba, Davie, Yadkin, Wilkes and Alexander) were given the designation of red, which means that critical community spread is happening.