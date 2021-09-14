Heartstrings offers a place for kids to 'experience the happiness of art and music'

A building on the Barium Springs campus, for much of its 100-year history, has had nothing but the sounds of laundry and sewing machines echoing through its walls. Those sounds changed to ones of art and music on Sept. 9 when the building, now christened the Gracie Building, became the new home of the Children’s Hope Alliance’s Heartstrings Program.
“We’re so happy to see something of our history come to life in such a beautiful way,” Celeste Dominguez, president and CEO of the Children’s Hope Alliance, said. “It’s amazing.”
“We’re actually disappointed that we couldn’t get this opened up sooner,” Kevin Angell, chief program officer for Children’s Hope Alliance, said. “We think this is exactly what the community needs … a free outlet for kids to have access to the therapeutic nature of art and music education.”
The Heartstrings Program is the brainchild of Bob Germain, a former NASCAR team owner and resident of Statesville, that began as a dream to open up a venue for underprivileged and special needs children to experience ‘the joys of art and music.’ Germain himself began in music at a young age, playing the drums in a band and eventually teaching himself to play the guitar.
“Music always makes me happy,” Germain said. “I just wanted to give kids that same chance.”
Beginning Monday, Heartstrings held its first classes, not only in music, but in art as well, with classes in acrylic and watercolor painting, guitar, rhythm band, and gentle yoga starting up. In October, Heartstrings plans to add even more to their schedule, such as mixed media art class and a polymer clay class.
“I think this is tremendous,” Paula Miller, the program director for Heartstrings, said. “This will do a lot for kids, not only helping their creativity grow, but their confidence and self-expression as well. I love to see their enthusiasm when they come in.”
When searching for a place to open Heartstrings, Germain searched around before meeting with the Children’s Hope Alliance, who offered Germain a space to carry out his dream. All he had to do was renovate the old building that had sat collecting junk and dust for years, a bill he was happy to pick up.
“There was so much stuff in there that it was hard to envision what it was going to be,” Germain said. “But there couldn’t have been a more perfect place for Heartstrings. I just had the vision to do this, but the people at the Children’s Hope Alliance helped it become a reality.
“It’s going to be great to see these kids experience the happiness of art and music.”
Germain wasn’t the only donor that helped get Heartstrings off the ground. Many businesses in Iredell County stepped up to donate various important items to the program. Sweet Dreams Mattress donated four chairs for the stage area, Speedball Art donated screen printing supplies to help facilitate a class in screen printing and printmaking. Carris Reels and Four Seasons Florist donated art class supplies and The Coffee Lodge of Statesville, as well as Black Powder Coffee, donated the necessary equipment and training for the CHA staff to run a coffee bar within the Gracie Building.
“This building is a special place,” Germain said. “I dedicated it to my wife (Gale ‘Gracie’ Germain). She passed away six years ago, so it was nice to be able to dedicate it to her.”
Germain invited his late wife’s mother and sister to the dedication ceremony, which took place just days before the building’s grand opening.
For more information about the Heartstrings program, visit https://www.childrenshopealliance.org/heartstrings/ or contact Paula Miller at 704-495-1272.