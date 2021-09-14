Heartstrings offers a place for kids to 'experience the happiness of art and music'

Beginning Monday, Heartstrings held its first classes, not only in music, but in art as well, with classes in acrylic and watercolor painting, guitar, rhythm band, and gentle yoga starting up. In October, Heartstrings plans to add even more to their schedule, such as mixed media art class and a polymer clay class.

“I think this is tremendous,” Paula Miller, the program director for Heartstrings, said. “This will do a lot for kids, not only helping their creativity grow, but their confidence and self-expression as well. I love to see their enthusiasm when they come in.”

When searching for a place to open Heartstrings, Germain searched around before meeting with the Children’s Hope Alliance, who offered Germain a space to carry out his dream. All he had to do was renovate the old building that had sat collecting junk and dust for years, a bill he was happy to pick up.

“There was so much stuff in there that it was hard to envision what it was going to be,” Germain said. “But there couldn’t have been a more perfect place for Heartstrings. I just had the vision to do this, but the people at the Children’s Hope Alliance helped it become a reality.

“It’s going to be great to see these kids experience the happiness of art and music.”