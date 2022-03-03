'Heart-Rending': Statesville pastor concerned for sister parish in Ukraine

Nestled in a neighborhood on the western bank of the Dnieper River in the northeastern part of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, is a Baptist church, The Church of the Gospel, or Dim Yevanheliya Tserkva Vsts Yekhb in parishioners’ native Ukrainian.

Over the last week, since Russia invaded the country, the parishioners have either been forced to leave the city or stay and fight against the aggression from their neighbors to the east.

In Statesville, the Rev. Jeff Richards received the news of the invasion, something he always knew was a possibility but hoped would never come to fruition. Richards, who has been to Kyiv 10 times to visit The Church of the Gospel, felt a pit in his stomach thinking about the church that his congregation, Covenant ARP Church in Statesville, recognizes as a sister church.

“It was heart-rending to see the invasion,” Richards said. “I think of them as family, really. They’re just real special people.”

Richards, who last visited Kyiv in May 2019, hasn’t been back since due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But he loves his visits to Ukraine, complimenting the country and its people on many facets of life, from music to food.