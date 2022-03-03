'Heart-Rending': Statesville pastor concerned for sister parish in Ukraine

Nestled in a neighborhood on the western bank of the Dnieper River in the northeastern part of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, is a Baptist church, The Church of the Gospel, or Dim Yevanheliya Tserkva Vsts Yekhb in parishioners’ native Ukrainian.
Over the last week, since Russia invaded the country, the parishioners have either been forced to leave the city or stay and fight against the aggression from their neighbors to the east.
In Statesville, the Rev. Jeff Richards received the news of the invasion, something he always knew was a possibility but hoped would never come to fruition. Richards, who has been to Kyiv 10 times to visit The Church of the Gospel, felt a pit in his stomach thinking about the church that his congregation, Covenant ARP Church in Statesville, recognizes as a sister church.
“It was heart-rending to see the invasion,” Richards said. “I think of them as family, really. They’re just real special people.”
Richards, who last visited Kyiv in May 2019, hasn’t been back since due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But he loves his visits to Ukraine, complimenting the country and its people on many facets of life, from music to food.
When he last visited the church, he was the keynote speaker at a graduation ceremony for 15 people at Kyiv Regional Bible College
“The Ukrainians are very sweet people, but you can tell they are accustomed to living on the edge,” Richards said. “They always told me that they didn’t know when the Russians would come, but that they knew they would eventually.
“But the patriotism and nationalism is very strong there.”
Since the beginning of the invasion, Richards has received a few messages from a friend in Lviv, Ukraine, a city on the western edge of the country near the border with Poland.
“She said ‘The bombs are coming from the sky, but we are OK,’” Richards said. “That was on Feb. 26. I haven’t heard anything since then.”
He recommended that she and her family cross the border into Poland, but they refused.
“They really love their country,” Richards added.
Since the invasion, Richards has organized specialized prayer sessions at Covenant ARP to pray for Ukraine.
“We’re trying to get together whatever we can to support people over there,” Richards said. “We will continue to have prayer meetings as well. Anything we can do to support them.”
To contact Covenant ARP, visit covenantchurchstatesville.com or call 704-872-7876.