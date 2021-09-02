Greyhounds, Wildcats ready to renew rivalry

The COVID-shortened 2020 spring season caused a lot of rivalry games across the state to be paused for one reason or another. For Lake Norman (2-0) and Statesville, the matchup was skipped in the spring because the two programs weren’t in the same conference. It was the first time since 2002, Lake Norman’s inaugural season, that the Wildcats and Greyhounds (2-0) didn’t meet on the gridiron.

The programs get to renew their rivalry on Friday night.

“Anytime you get to play a county opponent, it’s a big game,” Lake Norman head coach Jonathan Oliphant said. “A lot of these guys know each other and grew up playing with and against, so getting to play games like this is a lot of fun.”

That sentiment was shared by Statesville head coach Randall Gussler.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on playing good teams in non-conference,” he said. “(Lake Norman) will be a good way for us to prepare for our conference.”

In recent years, the Wildcats have had the upper hand in the rivalry, winning five out of the last seven matchups, but after nearly 20 years, the ‘Hounds hold the advantage in the series with an 9-8 record over Lake Norman.