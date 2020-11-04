GOP paints Iredell County red on Election Night

In the midst of record voter turnout, election night provided no surprises in Iredell County with Republicans sweeping all of the major races in the county.

Residents of Iredell County voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump, defeating Democrat Joe Biden by a 65.6-33 percent margin with the president racking up 66,439 votes to former-Vice President Biden’s 33,426.

Statewide, as of 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, President Trump holds a slim lead of 1.4 percent for North Carolina’s 15 Electoral College votes.

Overall, there were 101,638 ballots cast in Iredell County during election season, making the 2020 cycle the first time that the county has topped 100,000 votes. That turnout equals 73.7 percent of the total electorate in Iredell.

All 29 precincts across Iredell County showed higher turnout in 2020 than they had in 2016 with some of the more populous precincts in Mooresville turning out more than 2,000 more voters than they did four years ago.

Of those 29 precincts, 20 had a turnout rate of more than 75 percent of their total registered voters.

Perhaps most impressively, the Iredell County Board of Elections was able to report all 29 of those precincts by 9:33 p.m. on Tuesday night.