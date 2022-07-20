Giving them hope: Habitat for Humanity celebrates the recipients of two new homes in Statesville

Not long after the sun rose over McLaughlin Street, the sounds of construction had already begun for the day. Shortly after, a crowd began to gather across the street.

The crowd was there Wednesday morning to celebrate the commitment of Habitat for Humanity to build four homes in South Statesville for recent home recipients selected by the Charlotte Region branch of the organization.

“Habitat has given families an opportunity to flourish,” Doris Allison of the Statesville City Council said. “To see that humanity is not lost and that love is a factor in changing lives in a community, it’s exciting.”

The construction began on two of the four houses earlier this year with the houses being scheduled to complete construction towards the end of 2022.

As a unique aspect of the home-awarding process, both of the future home owners, Quanneisha Burton and Margaretta Cowan, and their families have already put many hours of volunteer time to building their own homes.

Burton, a native of Charlotte, chose Statesville as the location for her home due to the community and the schools in the area.

“I was born and raised in a Habitat home,” she said. “I’m ready to keep help building my home and ready to be a part of the Statesville community.”

Cowan is a native of Statesville, having been born and reared in the city. Her journey to being selected to receive a home from Habitat for Humanity was a long one, however. She and her family applied twice and were denied before being accepted on the third application.

“Sometimes you just have to take a leap of faith,” she said of sending in a third application. “Telling people about this program has been rewarding. I’m ready to start building my home.”

The two other recipients of Habitat homes, Paulette White and Betty Ball, will see the construction of their new homes begin in early 2023.

“It’s super exciting to see this come together,” Brooke Moose said. “McLaughlin Street is a project that we’ve been talking about for a long time, so to see it finally come together is wonderful.

“These families will also get to build a comradery as neighbors building their homes alongside of one another. That’s just special.”

Moose, the director of development for Habitat in the Charlotte Region, has even put some of her own sweat equity into building the homes having volunteered on several occasions.

“Being here to hand over those keys at the end of this process is the most special part of this job,” she said. “It’s a sense of relief and excitement that you can see.”

In addition to the home projects, over the last few years, Habitat for Humanity has invested more than $2 million to repair a multitude of homes and other types of affordable housing in the Statesville and Troutman areas to allow residents to keep living in their homes.

“Habitat has given us hope,” Allison said. “The fact that they’re not only building homes, but they’re also reaching out to those in need, that’s what they’re all about — restructuring people’s lives and giving them hope.”