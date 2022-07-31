Giving back: Corvettes of Statesville cruise-in to benefit Matthew 25 Ministries

With the rise in gas and food prices, Matthew 25 Ministries’ Mandy Howell said she’s seeing an increase in people needing help with the basics, and many of those coming in the door are people who have never sought assistance before.

“We’re getting senior citizens and families,” she said.

Some of the seniors are experiencing issues with paying for gas to doctor’s appointments, and working families are caught in that same crunch, Howell, director of operations at Matthew 25, said.

“We’ve got families where both parents work and they’ve never gotten help but the cost of living has gone up so much, they need help,” she said. “It’s sad how many people are suffering.”

The increase in clients also comes at a time when those who donate to Matthew 25 are unable to do so because of inflation.

“Our client numbers are really high, and monetary donations are really down,” she said.

The additional need, Howell said, is one of many reasons she is grateful for the support of Corvettes of Statesville. The club is again coming to the aid of Matthew 25 with its annual cruise-in Saturday at Signal Hill Mall.

Bucky Edmonds of the club said this is the eighth year that the cruise-in and car show has benefited Matthew 25, but its support of Matthew 25 and its mission dates back longer than that.

He said Matthew 25 first came to the club’s attention more than a decade ago, when a club member talked about the organization at a meeting.

The club, which organized in 1973, has a long history of supporting nonprofits, but the relationship with Matthew 25 is a long-lasting one. Edmonds said the main reason the club throws its support to Matthew 25 is because the organization is locally run and provides assistance to people in northern Iredell County.

“They don’t just give money to anybody. We know what they do with the money,” he said.

Matthew 25 was founded in 2007 to provide assistance in northern Iredell County and was a result of a group of Harmony-area churches teaming up to help those in their community with food, clothing and other basic needs.

In the early days of Matthew 25, when it was located in a small store at U.S. 21 and N.C. 901, about 50 people a month came through seeking food or clothing. A few years later, that number grew to 900 and continues to grow.

Matthew 25 moved to a larger building on Harmony Highway in 2018, and the clients coming through the doors grew along with more room.

Howell said the cruise-in comes at a time when the ministry is need of most everything, but cash and canned food donations are particularly needed. She said the one thing the nonprofit has plenty of is clothing.

“People are bringing tons and tons of clothing, but what we really need is money and food,” she said.

The relationship with the club, she said, has meant being able to buy food with the cash donations and stock shelves with the canned food that the club brings in.

It’s not just this cruise-in that the club holds to give Matthew 25 a hand. The club also hosts a cruise-in in December, asking for toy and cash donations to give the children who count on Matthew 25 Christmas presents.

“These guys are awesome,” Howell said.

The partnership between the club and Matthew 25 has been a profitable one for the ministry, raising between $60,000 and $70,000 during its tenure. That doesn’t include food and toy donations.

For Edmonds and the other members of the club, it’s their way of giving back and helping their community.

The club has also proven to be adaptable in its support for Matthew 25. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit more than two years ago, the car show it had held in the past wasn’t possible. So members opted to switch to a cruise-in format, allowing people to still give but maintain social distancing.

The cruise-in proved to be success, so they have stuck with that for the summer and Christmas toy drives.

Edmonds said anyone is welcome at the cruise-in. People can bring donations and park at the mall parking lot or bring their donation and hand it to one of the club members or supporters. Cash donations are welcome, but canned food ialso s desperately needed, Edmonds said.