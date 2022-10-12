Ghostly history recorded: Book detailing history and hauntings of Trivette Clinic released

For many years, Doug Galliher and Tim Trivette have wanted to make sure that the stories of the old Trivette Clinic, opened just over 90 years ago, would live on well past their time of telling them. For a while, Galliher even thought that he would have to commit those stories to the pages of a book himself.

“People kept saying that if anything happens to you, the history would be gone,” he said.

In 2017, Galliher received an email from a paranormal investigator that would, eventually, provide the clinic with exactly the definitive historical account of not only the building’s recorded history and inhabitants, but also its spiritual history and the inhabitants that still may be hanging around from eras long past.

On Oct. 8, Galliher, Trivette, and the many reported ghostly residents welcomed paranormal investigator and author Alex Matsuo back to the clinic to host a book signing for her newest publication, “The Hamptonville Hauntings: Ghosts of the Trivette Clinic.”

Matsuo first visited the clinic in April 2018, touring the building with a group of nearly 20 other people, bouncing from room to room and trying to get a feel for the nearly century-old brick building. That would be the first of what became more than 15 visits to the Trivette Clinic over four years.

“I feel like I’ve become friends with the spirits here over these last few years,” Matsuo said. “We’ve become very familiar with each other and that’s led the activity that we experience to become very consistent.”

According to the stories, there are many spirits that inhabit the old clinic, some preferring to stay in the upstairs rooms while others are able to be communicated with in the basement. During her many visits, Matsuo and her team have made contact with many of them, whether through physical interaction, catching strange noises on audio recordings, or through photographs.

But through it all, Matsuo claims that the spirits in the Trivette Clinic are among the happiest that she’s ever encountered in her investigations.

“They seem to be happy and content to be here,” she said. “There’s so many places I visit that they come across like they’re being tormented, but that’s not the case here.”

The book has already received praise from the Harmony community with a few even getting to preview it prior to release.

“Getting the community’s acceptance was always a worry of mine,” Matsuo said. “But so far, all of the locals here have been very receptive to the book and so many have reached out to me and said that they’ve liked it.”

Having the book completed is also exciting for Galliher and Trivette because not only do they not have to worry about the history of the clinic fading away with time, they also got the chance to tell their stories to the author over the course of years while she was able to get the full Trivette Clinic experience.

“It’s very exciting for us to have this book,” Galliher said. “And for Alex to write it, someone who is a friend and that can give it a personal touch, is something that we love.

“We also love that this will help the exposure of the clinic, not only with the stories of the ghosts, but also the history of the building,” he continued. “There’s always going to be something there to reference now.”

Matsuo’s book, “The Hamptonville Hauntings: Ghosts of the Trivette Clinic,” is available on Amazon or at the clinic itself.

Ghost tours are offered at the Trivette Clinic on all the remaining weekends in October, plus Halloween night. For more information, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064616444992.