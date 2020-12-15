Four more die from COVID-19 in Iredell Tuesday, 201 new cases confirmed

In Iredell, 62 are currently hospitalized and 5,765 are assumed or estimated to be recovering. A total of 1,600 are isolated at home. There are currently 1,662 active COVID-19 cases in Iredell County.

According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28625 has had the most confirmed cases with 1,716 infected. Next is 28677 with 1,682, 28117 with 1,626, and 28115 with 1,396.

The ICHD divides the county into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 3,024 cases.

The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 3,003 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 1,485.

The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 52,432 cases with 486 deaths, Rowan has 7,238 cases with 150 deaths, Cabarrus has 8,919 cases with 120 deaths, Catawba has 9,046 cases with 117 deaths, Wilkes has 3,263 cases with 66 deaths and Yadkin has 2,000 cases with 21 deaths.

Lincoln County has 4,370 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,662 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 2,099 cases with 21 deaths.