Four more die from COVID-19 in Iredell Tuesday, 201 new cases confirmed

The Iredell County Health Department’s Tuesday afternoon report showed 7,512 COVID-19 cases with 201 new coronavirus cases confirmed.
The county also reported four additional deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 85.
The seven-day average of coronavirus cases in Iredell County moved above 180 daily cases for the first time on Tuesday, increasing to 184 cases per day, an increase of nearly 18 cases daily from yesterday.
Tuesday also represents the third time in five days the county has reported more than 200 cases in a single day. Before Dec. 9, no day had more than 182 cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 5,236 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon. Statewide, 446,601 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,735. The total number of completed tests is 6,016,031.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 10.9 percent on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 16.0 percent. Only five out of the other 99 counties in North Carolina have a higher positivity rate.
There have been 5,881 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 62 are currently hospitalized and 5,765 are assumed or estimated to be recovering. A total of 1,600 are isolated at home. There are currently 1,662 active COVID-19 cases in Iredell County.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28625 has had the most confirmed cases with 1,716 infected. Next is 28677 with 1,682, 28117 with 1,626, and 28115 with 1,396.
The ICHD divides the county into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 3,024 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 3,003 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 1,485.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 52,432 cases with 486 deaths, Rowan has 7,238 cases with 150 deaths, Cabarrus has 8,919 cases with 120 deaths, Catawba has 9,046 cases with 117 deaths, Wilkes has 3,263 cases with 66 deaths and Yadkin has 2,000 cases with 21 deaths.
Lincoln County has 4,370 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,662 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 2,099 cases with 21 deaths.
On Dec. 8, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
With the update, Iredell has moved into the red designation for the first time, meaning that community spread has been deemed to be at a critical level. The impact on hospitals is determined to be in the orange level.
