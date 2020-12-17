Four additional COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday brings Iredell December death toll to 26

The Iredell County Health Department’s Thursday afternoon report showed 7,773 COVID-19 cases, with 89 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Iredell County.
The county also reported four additional deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, increasing the death toll to 89.
With the four deaths on Thursday, the coronavirus death toll in the month of December is up to 26, already a record for casualties in a month.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 5,786 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. Statewide, 457,660 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,804. The total number of completed tests is 6,149,645.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 11.7 percent on Thursday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 16.1 percent. Only six of the other 99 counties in North Carolina have a higher positivity rate.
There have been 6,065 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 63 are currently hospitalized and 5,881 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 1,740 are isolated at home. There are currently 1,803 active COVID-19 cases in Iredell County.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28625 has had the most confirmed cases with 1,778 infected. Next is 28677 with 1,754, 28117 with 1,701, and 28115 with 1,472.
The breakdown by region shows 7,776 cases rather than the 7,773 reported by the county.
The ICHD divides the county into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 3,145 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 3,105 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 1,526.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 53,536 cases with 492 deaths, Rowan has 7,403 cases with 153 deaths, Cabarrus has 9,201 cases with 120 deaths, Catawba has 9,269 cases with 118 deaths, Wilkes has 3,338 cases with 66 deaths and Yadkin has 2,061 cases with 24 deaths.
Lincoln County has 4,487 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,723 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 2,133 cases with 21 deaths.
On Dec. 8, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
With the update, Iredell has moved into the red designation for the first time, meaning that community spread has been deemed to be at a critical level. The impact on hospitals is still been determined to be in the orange level.
