Four additional COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday brings Iredell December death toll to 26

The Iredell County Health Department’s Thursday afternoon report showed 7,773 COVID-19 cases, with 89 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Iredell County.

The county also reported four additional deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, increasing the death toll to 89.

With the four deaths on Thursday, the coronavirus death toll in the month of December is up to 26, already a record for casualties in a month.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 5,786 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. Statewide, 457,660 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,804. The total number of completed tests is 6,149,645.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 11.7 percent on Thursday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 16.1 percent. Only six of the other 99 counties in North Carolina have a higher positivity rate.

There have been 6,065 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.