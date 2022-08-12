Fort Dobbs gets $500K in state budget; new visitor's center planned

A new addition will soon be coming to the grounds of the Fort Dobbs Historical Site.

With the recent announcement of $500,000 in funding being added to the state’s budget for use by the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, Fort Dobbs will begin the planning and designing of a new visitor’s center to be constructed on the property.

Secretary of Natural and Cultural Resources Reid Wilson visited the fort on Friday afternoon to take a tour of the facility.

“Secretary Wilson coming out to visit our sites gives us the ability to focus his attention on the great things that are going on here and the things that these individual sites still need,” Charles LeCount, the deputy director of the state’s Historic Sites division, said. “It’s critical for us to get these kind of visits to be able to ask for the additional resources that we need.”

LeCount, along some of the full-time employees who work at Fort Dobbs, gave Wilson a tour of the recently-finished replica of the fort that once stood on the land, something that the secretary had not seen the completed result of during his tenure.

“This is a very interesting historical site,” Wilson said. “I was here about five years ago when they had just started the construction of the new fort, but to see it complete is something else. It is very authentic. This site is so much more meaningful and complete now that the replica is there.

“I think it’s important for as many of us as possible in this state to really understand the history of North Carolina,” he continued. “So many important things have happened here that people may not be aware of — the story of this fort being one of those things.”

Through the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural resources, the state provided some of the funding needed prior to the construction of the replica fort in order to bolster the grassroots support it had already gained in the local area.

“The money being provided by the state to plan and design a new visitor center is really important,” Wilson said. “There will be more space for artifacts, exhibits, and a gift shop than there is currently.”

There is not a definite timeline in place for the completion of the new visitor’s center yet, but with the funding in hand, the Historic Sites division and the Friends of Fort Dobbs look to move quickly to get the plans in place and approved.

According to LeCount, the project, from architectural planning to construction, could be completed in as little as 18-24 months.