Five COVID-19 deaths reported in Iredell Tuesday as daily case numbers continue downward trend

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 15,707 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday, an increase of 48 coronavirus cases since Monday.

Iredell County reported five additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 190.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,988 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon, this is the first time fewer than 2,000 new cases have been reported in a single day since Nov. 16. In total, 826,340 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,958. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last month, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 9,689,154.

There have been 10,562 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 16 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 7.4 percent on Monday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 11.1 percent.