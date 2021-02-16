Five COVID-19 deaths reported in Iredell Tuesday as daily case numbers continue downward trend

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 15,707 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday, an increase of 48 coronavirus cases since Monday.
Iredell County reported five additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 190.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,988 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon, this is the first time fewer than 2,000 new cases have been reported in a single day since Nov. 16. In total, 826,340 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,958. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last month, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 9,689,154.
There have been 10,562 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 16 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 7.4 percent on Monday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 11.1 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 3,706 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,355, 28677 with 3,276, and 28115 with 3,230.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 93,325 cases with 816 deaths, Rowan has 14,318 cases with 265 deaths, Cabarrus has 17,648 cases with 222 deaths, Catawba has 16,906 cases with 265 deaths, Wilkes has 5,823 cases with 97 deaths and Yadkin has 3,529 cases with 42 deaths.
Lincoln County has 8,488 cases and 61 deaths, Davie has 3,388 with 23 deaths and Alexander has 3,781 cases with 71 deaths.
On Feb. 4, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 61 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties, a significant decrease from the Jan. 21 update that assigned 86 counties as being in the critical spread category.