First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered at Iredell Health System

For Dr. Jose Perez, a pulmonary critical care specialist, a vaccine means health care providers can be more confident in their own safety as they do what they do best.

“When we signed up to be physicians and health care providers, we did it because we have a passion to help people,” he said. “We put our lives at risk, but we do it because we’re called to do it. The vaccine means some fear that we’ve had these past months will dissipate, and as a result we will be able to take better care of our patients. It’s hard to work in fear.”

Dr. Robert Aryeetey, an infectious disease specialist who has been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic at all three hospitals in Iredell County, was also vaccinated, but stressed that a vaccine doesn’t mean letting your guard down.

“It’s been a long 10 months,” he said. “This is a good opportunity and will be one of our tools to work with, along with continuing to maintain our distance, wearing a mask, and washing your hands.”

Dr. Michelle Ong, a hospitalist at Iredell Memorial, agrees.