Filing period for municipal elections begins Friday

The election cycle is getting ready to fire up again.

The period for residents of Iredell County to submit their intentions to run for municipal office begins at noon Friday for four towns in the county: Troutman, Harmony, Love Valley and Davidson.

These municipalities will proceed with their elections this November. However, the Statesville City Council on June 22 voted to delay filing and the election until March 2022. The town of Mooresville has yet to determine if their elections will also be pushed back to March of 2022.

“The law says that any town or municipality that elects its representatives based on districts have to redraw their lines every 10 years in accordance with the census data,” Iredell Board of Elections Director Becky Galliher said. “Statesville and Mooresville are the only two in Iredell County that will have to do that.”

The postponement that is possible in both of those cities stems from the delay in the 2020 Census data, which is expected near the end of July.

As for the other four municipalities, residents in Troutman, Harmony, Love Valley and people living within Davidson city limits in Iredell County can submit their intentions to run in any of the available races between noon Friday and noon on July 16.