'Extremely Alarming': August sees fourth COVID-19 spike in Iredell

With the month of August drawing to a close, the full extent of what has become the fourth spike of COVID cases in Iredell County is becoming apparent. The virus has, as Iredell County Health Department director Jane Hinson said back on Aug. 8 in her op-ed, spread like wildfire through the county with more than 3,300 new cases being reported in August, an increase in reported COVID-19 cases of more than 1,600% compared to the total reported in June (192) and an increase of more than 494% of the number of cases reported in July (555).
The 415 new cases reported on Aug. 30 broke a single-day case record of 380 that had been set Aug. 9. Prior to August, the record had been 318, set on Dec. 18, 2020.
“The increase in case numbers and hospitalizations is extremely alarming,” Megan Redford, public information officer for the Iredell County Health Department, said. “Our current test positivity rate is 13.5%, up from a low of 1.6% in mid-June.”
August will become just the third time that the ICHD has reported more than 3,000 cases in a single month since daily reporting began back in late March of 2020. As mentioned by Redford, the increase in positive cases has also resulted in a rapidly increasing hospitalization rate in Iredell County, reaching a new record high of 95 on Aug. 30. The previous record of 77, set in January, was surpassed on Aug. 24.
With new records for hospitalizations being set, that unfortunately also has meant that more people have lost their battle with COVID-19. In the month of August, coronavirus claimed the lives of 12 people in Iredell County hospitals. In the previous three months combined, 23 COVID-19 related deaths had been reported in Iredell County.
The rapid rise in hospitalizations has put stress on the health systems in Iredell County. As of last Friday, the three hospitals in the county reported a combined 90 patients were being treated, with 23 of those being treated in the ICU. Officials at Iredell Memorial Hospital also reported that six patients were on ventilators.
“Our greatest concern at the moment is our hospitals being overwhelmed and reaching capacity,” Redford said. “If we continue at our current rate, our hospitals will be unable to provide the needed medical care.”
“Our staff is incredibly resilient,” Megan Kowalski, director of community relations at Iredell Health, said. “But they are fatigued. We are challenged on ICU-level care.”
Of those hospitalized as of Friday, just nine of them were individuals that had been fully vaccinated, meaning that 90% of all hospitalizations in Iredell County were people that had not received the vaccine.
That figure matches the data shared by Iredell Health System, claiming that their breakthrough patients, or individuals that are admitted to the hospital for complications with COVID-19, make up roughly 10-15% of the inpatients being treated for the virus.
“It is important to note, however,” Kowalski said. “That vaccinated patients have had much shorter hospital stays with milder symptoms.”
In regards to vaccinations, however, even the most recent spike in cases has not caused a massive resurgence in demand for the vaccine. Since the initial rush, in which more than 67,000 Iredell County residents received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the first five months of 2021, the demand has dropped significantly.
Between Jan. 4 and May 30, 21 weeks, roughly 36% of all Iredell County residents received their first dose, meaning that, on average, 1.7% of the population was being vaccinated each week. In the 13 weeks since, that rate has dropped down to just over 0.4%, with just under 11,000 first doses being administered in that time.
“We believe vaccination is of the utmost importance,” Kowalski said. “We have been concerned with the declining vaccination rates since they started occurring in early summer.”
Early on in the vaccination process, Iredell Health System was holding large-scale drive-thru vaccination clinics and provided more than 50,000 vaccines. However, with the drop off in interest, they were forced to stop scheduling the mass vaccination clinics.
They are, however, preparing plans for hosting them again as booster shots become available for those who want them, projecting a late-September start for third dose clinics.
To date, Iredell County has yet to hit the 50% vaccination threshold, with just 43.6% of the county having received at least one shot, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
“We are encouraging everyone to receive the vaccine,” Redford said. “It is the best way to protect yourself and others from contracting and spreading COVID-19. We are hopeful that we will see an increase in individuals receiving the vaccine that were previously cautious now that there is an FDA-approved vaccine.
“We would have certainly hoped to reach a 50% vaccination rate by now,” she added.
As of Aug. 23, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved the vaccine that was known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (known now as Comirnaty), becoming the first to be officially approved by the administration. It was also the first to have its emergency authorization issued on Dec. 11, 2020. The vaccine produced by Moderna, which also received emergency authorization in December 2020, just completed its submission to the FDA for a full approval, a process that typically takes months. The submission to approve the Pfizer vaccine was submitted on May 7.
The early returns on how the FDA approval has affected vaccination demand should please the ICHD, though. In the final full week of August, the NCDHHS reported that 1,077 first doses were administered in Iredell County between Aug. 23 and 29. In that same period, 1,081 second doses were administered, the most second doses doled out since the week of June 21-27.
With those numbers in, 79,371 Iredell County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 74,882 of those being fully vaccinated.
The Iredell County Health Department continues to offer the coronavirus vaccine by appointment at their location in Statesville (318 Turnersburg Highway) and have even brought in a pair of community health workers to provide COVID-19 education throughout the community.
“Our priority for our community health workers is reaching members of the community that are underserved and traditionally marginalized,” Redford said. “We want to ensure that they have access to credible information and available vaccinations.”
With the surge in coronavirus cases, many local governments have returned to mask mandates. The city of Statesville, town of Troutman and Iredell County governments have all once again begun requiring masks inside their buildings for both staff and guests. Mooresville Graded School District, after initially saying masks would be optional for students, began requiring masks just four days into the school year after many students were already in quarantine for close contact to a positive COVID-19 test.
When reached for comment, the town of Mooresville did not immediately respond to questions on whether they were considering a return to mask mandates in their buildings. Iredell-Statesville Schools also voted to make masks optional for students and staff prior to their school year starting and have yet to indicate that they will be changing course on that decision.
“(The ICHD) is working closely with public, private, and charter schools by providing COVID-19 data, information, and education,” Redford said. “Data indicates that the delta variant is much more easily spread among children and recommends that all schools encourage students and teachers to wear a mask indoors.”
At the end of their first week, I-SS reported in their weekly COVID-19 report that 986 children were either quarantined or isolated based on symptoms, school contact or community contact, with 23 schools in the district reporting at least one positive COVID-19 test between Aug. 20 and 26.
“There is no one prevention strategy that is 100% effective,” Redford said. “Vaccinations are the most effective, followed by the wearing of a cloth face covering and social distancing. Layering prevention strategies is the most effective way to protect an individual’s health and the health of their loved ones.”